Shaquille O’Neal’s 20-year-old son, Shareef, went to Twitter to share the engaging, heartbreaking closing message that Kobe Bryant sent him the morning of his death.

Shareef O’Neal, 20, joined dozens of figures from sports activities and celebrities as he mourned the death of the NBA icon Kobe Bryant on January 26. The son of the former basketball player, Shaquille O’Neal, 47, went to Twitter to share the ultimate message that Kobe had sent him. It made everything extra tragic, it was sent the morning of Kobe’s death. “You actually contacted me this morning,” Shareef shared in his tweet. “I really love you endlessly unc … I really love you.” The screenshot of the message Shareef shared was the start of a back and forth dialogue that the 2 had. At 8.19 am on the morning of January 26, Kobe appeared to check in with Shareef and asked: “Good fam?” It was no more than two hours later that Shareef replied: “Yes! I have just done this work to make an effort to determine my next transfer, including:” As you have been? “It was the ultimate sentences that exchanged the pair.

Shareef’s tribute to Kobe’s memories comes when masses of memorials have been flooded through social media from followers and public figures mourning the LA Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. January 27 Ayesha Curry, spouse of NBA participant Steph Curry, took out her Instagram account to contribute to the overwhelming outpouring of Kobe household assistance. “Pricey gentleman, please cover Vanessa [Bryant] and her household, “Ayesha began the caption with her emotional publication. “Send infinite prayers. My coronary heart hurts for her and the ladies. “In her reverence Ayesha added that she” had written and removed 100 copies at this time. “She continued:” I have no sentences, they have by no means come back the way I need them. Pray for peace and security about this household and various households involved. Relaxation In peace and energy, Gigi and Kobe. “

Along with Ayesha, stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashianeven Alicia Keys, who took the time to honor him at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, expressed their help and condolences to the Kobe household. Due to the tragic occasions, the 62nd annual Grammy Awards had a bleak look, regardless of the party evening. Numerous artists paid tribute to Kobe for their acceptance speeches and performances. Lizzo, in particular, opened your entire present with explosive efficiency, saying, “That’s for Kobe,” rather than going in her ballad “As a result of I Love You.”

All these messages and homages came here hours after the deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe, Gianna and 7 different civilians aboard the plane near Calabasas. Kobe and Gianna leave behind husband and mother, Vanessa, 37, and their three different daughters and sisters, Natalia17 Bianka, 3 and three-quarter pants, 7 months.

