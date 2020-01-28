Kobe Bryant receives a tribute to the Grammys of Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men: Watch

Advertisement

One of the most accomplished basketball players in NBA history, Kobe Bryant died today at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter. and seven others. Tributes to Bryant are pouring in, including many from the music world. This sentiment extended to today’s Grammys events, which take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played his home games with the Lakers.

As Billboard reports, at the first ceremony this afternoon, during which most of the awards were presented, the CEO and chairman of the board of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., asked for a moment of silence to honor Bryant – who, it should be mentioned, splashed around a bit in music. (Perhaps more specifically, his 1998 collaboration with Brian McKnight “Hold Me” peaked at # 35 on the Hot 100.) “Since we are at his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence” said Mason. According to Rachel Nichols of ESPN, large crowds gathered to cry in front of the Staples Center, where apparently each video screen commemorated Bryant.

The Grammys ceremony itself also presented many tributes. Before embarking on her first performance of “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts”, Lizzo’s first words were: “Tonight is for Kobe”. Then host Alicia Keys started off by saying, “To be honest with you, we are all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole world lost a hero. And we’re literally there, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built. “She and Boyz II Men (originally from Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown) then interpreted a cappella” It is so hard to say goodbye to yesterday “.

Advertisement

Look below.

Boyz II Men and alicias pay tribute to Kobe Je suis- pic.twitter.com/ykFb9DiMHJ

– ade⁷ ᵔᴥᵔ BTS X BEYONCE (@ CZENN1E) January 27, 2020

Just surreal at Staples Center – Kobe’s face on every screen when hundreds of people seem to want to be somewhere to cry together. Also: The Grammys are here tonight, so there’s a strange person walking around in a tuxedo.

None of this seems real. pic.twitter.com/esukv1yNZs

– Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 26, 2020

Lizzo kicks off #GRAMMYs by dedicating the night to the memory of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/xUht1o1h5L

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Advertisement