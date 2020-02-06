Kobe Bryant Public Memorial to be held February 24 at Staples Center

Advertisement

Los Angeles will host a public memorial on February 24 at the Staples Center for Kobe Bryant and eight other people killed last month in a helicopter crash, two sources close to the event told The Times on Thursday.

The event will mark weeks of tributes across the city following the January 26 accident that killed the Lakers icon, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and parents, coaches and players of the Bryant Mamba Academy basketball team.

People converged for a week after the fatal crash, gathering at L.A. Live and the Staples Center – where the Laker became a basketball legend – to cry. Fans from around the world also visited the crash site in Calabasas to pay tribute to them. Friday before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers paid emotional tribute to the Staples Center run by LeBron James.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said last week that a memorial was being prepared.

“I think a message I would say is that it’s not just about a man who was a basketball player, it’s about a father, it’s about a leader, he’s is a filmmaker, he’s an artist, he’s someone who was so much more than he was on the ground, ”he told reporters.

“It is a reminder of our unity, however. We are a city that believes in the other, believes in something bigger than us and we will do everything we can to make it happen so that everyone can participate also. “

Planning for the massive event is underway. The Staples Center has already hosted memorials for artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle. Calendar and ticket information for the ceremony was not immediately available.