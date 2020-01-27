Kobe Bryant pilot cleared for worse-than-normal flight conditions, audio reveals

Advertisement

CALIFORNIA – Millions have never encountered it, but the sudden death of Kobe Bryant and eight others has left a country in mourning.

NBA legend, 41, died in a foggy helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. Visibility was so low on Sunday morning that Los Angeles police had immobilized its helicopters, said spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

The helicopter crashed into a hill, killing the nine people on board, including the 13-year-old daughter of Bryant, Gianna. The official cause of the accident has not been determined.

As fans around the world grapple with Bryant’s death, new clues are emerging about what happened shortly before the crash.

The helicopter operated under “special visual flight rules,” according to a conversation with the air traffic control pilot, captured by the LiveATC.net website.

An SVFR authorization allows a pilot to fly in worse weather conditions than those authorized for standard visual flight rules (VFR).

The control tower at Burbank Airport allowed the helicopter to fly northeast, following Interstate 5, using SVFR clearance.

“Maintain a special VFR at 2,500 or less,” confirmed the pilot to the controller.

Later in the flight, the pilot apparently requested “flight following”, a service in which the controllers are on a regular contract with an aircraft.

The controller was recorded saying to the pilot “2 x-ray echoes, you are still too low for flight tracking at this time.” This could mean that the helicopter was too low to be seen on the air traffic control radar.

As authorities try to figure out what didn’t work, investigators are struggling to find clues in difficult conditions.

“It is a logistical nightmare in a way because the accident site itself is not easily accessible,” said Los Angeles county sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The effort to recover the bodies of the victims has started but could take days, given the terrain and condition of the site, said Jonathan Lucas, Los Angeles County chief medical examiner.

Children and parents on board

Bryant was on his way to a basketball game with Gianna, who was scheduled to play on Sunday afternoon.

They were joined by Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Altobelli’s brother told CNN.

Alyssa was Gianna’s teammate, said OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa. And Altobelli regularly traveled with his daughter for basketball games.

OCC President Angelica Suarez said she was devastated by the loss of “a member of our OCC family”.

“Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus – a teacher, a coach, a colleague and a beloved friend,” said Suarez in a statement. “It is a huge loss for our university community.”

Another parent, Christina Mauser, was also killed in the accident. Mauser was an assistant women’s basketball coach for a private school in Corona del Mar, California.

“My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash,” wrote husband Matt Mauser on Facebook.

Fog covered the area

The accident occurred in foggy and cloudy conditions with extremely poor visibility, said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

Photos taken shortly after the accident showed the density of the fog.

Witnesses said the helicopter dropped quickly before crashing into the hill, said Los Angeles County firefighter captain Tony Imbrenda.

It is not immediately known whether the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter emitted a distress signal over the radio, said Imbrenda.

Local authorities are working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to try to determine the cause of the accident.

Sikorsky, the helicopter maker, tweeted their condolences.

“We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the Sikorsky S-76B accident in Calabasas, California,” said the company.

“We have been in contact with the NTSB and are ready to provide assistance and support to the investigative authorities … Safety is our top priority; if there are actionable findings from the investigation, we will inform our S-76 customers. “

The helicopter was built in 1991 and has recently been registered with Island Express Holding Corp., according to the FAA.

Calls to Island Express were not answered on Sunday.

A nation in shock and mourning

Devastated fans flooded an area near the crash site as well as the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the city where Bryant spent his 20-year career in the NBA.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant quickly flew to become one of the greatest basketball champions. He won five NBA championships before retiring in April 2016, crowning his career with 60 points in his last game.

Former Lakers coach Phil Jackson called Bryant an “elected official – special in many ways for many people.”

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and his three other daughters – the youngest of whom was born in June.

