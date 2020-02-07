Kobe Bryant memorial set for February 24th

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, U.S. – Los Angeles will host a public memorial at the Staples Center on February 24 at NBA icon Kobe Bryant and eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month, U.S. media reported on February 6.

The Los Angeles Times cited an unannounced event citing two unnamed sources and CNN citing a source close to the Bryant family.

The Los Angeles Lakers – the club where Bryant starred for 20 seasons – Staples Center and the office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti did not immediately confirm the planned event.

The date “2-24” would have some symbolism – Bryant wore jersey No. 24 in the later stages of his career and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also died in the accident, wore No. 2 for her school basketball – Team.

Gianna’s teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Alyssa’s parents John and Keri Altobelli, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester, basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan also died in the crash on January 26, the cause of which is still under investigation.

In the Staples Center, the home arena of the Lakers and the rival Los Angeles Clippers, as well as in a concert hall, memorial sites were erected for the artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.

The Lakers themselves paid tribute to Bryant there in their first game after the club legend died when they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers.

Fans mourning for Bryant had made the area outside of Staples a spontaneous shrine, leaving mountains of flowers, basketballs, jerseys, cuddly toys and other memorabilia.

These items were cleared away, and Staples Center officials said the used flowers would be used as mulch in plantings around the venue. Thousands of other items were packaged and sent to Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant at her request.

The date of February 24, Monday, is the day between two Lakers home games, and reports say it would be early enough for the Clippers to host a scheduled home game against the Memphis Grizzlies that evening. – Rappler.com