Kobe Bryant Memorial: powerful symbolism behind the Staples Center event 2/24

Advertisement

There is powerful symbolism in having the Kobe Bryant Public Memorial on February 24 at the Staples Center.

First, consider the date. “24” was the number of the Bryant Lakers, and “2” was the youth basketball number of his daughter Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash last Sunday in Calabasas, with the big NBA and seven other.

Advertisement

Staples Center is where Bryant created one of the greatest careers in the history of professional basketball and where, after his death, thousands of fans cried for days and built a makeshift memorial.

A makeshift Kobe Bryant memorial, fueled by a constant flow of fans, is growing day by day outside the Staples Center.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

What do we know about the memorial?

The date was chosen after discussions with Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, the Lakers organization and the Staples Center. A source told The Times that there will be no procession before the memorial, and the event will end in time to allow a previously scheduled Clippers game against the Memphis Grizzlies to advance into the evening. The memorial will take place between two Lakers home games, one against the Boston Celtics and the other against the New Orleans Pelicans.

No information on the calendar and tickets for the ceremony has been published. However, places are limited, entry should be severely restricted, sources said.

Vanessa Bryant posted photos on her Instagram account of a Gigi school memorial on Thursday when her “2” jersey was removed.

“My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You have all taught us that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mom is always and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita, ”she wrote.

Fans gather at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live on February 2.

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Why will the memorial be held at the Staples Center?

The complex has become a must-see place for major public memorials.

In 2009, after the death of Michael Jackson, his memorial was held there. It was a big business, and there were concerns about crowd control and traffic, as a crowd of fans had to converge on the downtown Los Angeles site.

“There is no precedent for this,” said a city official.

But the tribute was withdrawn without major problems.

The service was broadcast live worldwide. Fans began to gather outside the Staples Center as early as 1 a.m. The lucky ones wore gold and silver bracelets, which designated them as holders of around 17,500 memorial service tickets, distributed through an online lottery.

Last year, the murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle was also known at Staples. His memorial was followed by a 25.5 mile procession through streets lined with people on foot, on motorcycles and wheeling on ATVs.

Last Friday, before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center, the Lakers paid an emotional tribute led by LeBron James to Bryant.

What should we expect at the Bryant Memorial?

Few details have been made public. But Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week that it would be a tribute to more than Bryant’s basketball career.

“I think a message I would say is that it’s not just about a man who was a basketball player, it’s about a father, it’s about a leader, he’s is a filmmaker, he’s an artist, he’s someone who was so much more than he was on the ground, ”he told reporters.

“It is a reminder of our unity, however. We are a city that believes in the other, believes in something bigger than us and we will do everything we can to make it happen so that everyone can participate also, “said the mayor.