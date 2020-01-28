Advertisement

Investigators worked Monday on a rugged hill outside Los Angeles to determine the cause of the helicopter crash that killed retired basketball star Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others.

About 20 investigators roamed the crash site in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, where the helicopter fell in foggy weather on Sunday.

The cause of the disaster remains unknown and is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Federal safety investigators are studying factors such as the pilot’s history and helicopter maintenance records, said National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy.

But much attention was paid to the weather, which was considered dangerous enough for the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Department to ground their helicopters. Bryant’s helicopter had received special approval to fly in worse weather than usual, the New York Times reported.

The Sikorsky S-76 carrying Bryant and his traveling companions took off from Santa Ana in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, shortly after 9 a.m., going north then west. Authorities have not said where Bryant is going, but the helicopter has appeared in the direction of its youth sports academy near Thousand Oaks, which was hosting a basketball tournament on Sunday in which Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter , known as GiGi, was in competition. .

Air traffic controllers noted poor visibility around Burbank to the north and Van Nuys to the northwest. According to the New York Times, the helicopter circled near Burbank pending clearance from air traffic controllers to continue. He was cleared to cross Burbank airspace before continuing on to Calabasas, where he crashed into the hill around 9:45 a.m. at around 1,400 feet (426 meters), according to data from Flightradar24.

When it struck the ground, the helicopter was flying at around 160 knots (184 mph) and descending at a speed of over 4,000 feet per minute, according to the data.

In his last radio message, the pilot, identified as Ara Zobayan, asked air traffic controllers to provide “flight tracking” assistance, but was informed that the craft was too low, Homendy told reporters Monday after -midday.

About four minutes later, the pilot said he was climbing to avoid a layer of clouds, she said. “When (air traffic control) asked what the pilot intended to do, there was no response.”

Zobayan had requested and received special permission to fly in the thick fog a few minutes before the crash. Several aviation experts said it was not uncommon for pilots to receive this type of approval, although some thought it was unusual for it to be granted in a busy area like LA.

Kurt Deetz, a pilot who used to fly Bryant in the helicopter, said the accident was more likely due to bad weather than the engine or other mechanical problems.

“The probability of a catastrophic twin-engine failure on this plane simply does not happen,” he told the Los Angeles Times. He said the helicopter, which Bryant left downtown Los Angeles when he retired from the NBA in 2016, was in “fantastic” condition and that the owners of the helicopter had a “very good program maintenance “. Deetz said the model was like “a Cadillac, a limousine”, the one frequently used by celebrities.

Justin Green, an aviation lawyer in New York who flew helicopters in the Marine Corps, said pilots can disorient themselves in low visibility, losing track of the upward direction.

Green stated that a pilot flying an S-76 would be assessed on the instruments, which means that a person could fly the helicopter without relying on outside visual cues.

“If you are flying on sight, if you are caught in a situation where you cannot see the windshield, the life expectancy of the pilot and the plane may be 10, 15 seconds, and it happens all the time, and that’s a shame, “added Randy Waldman, a helicopter flight instructor who teaches at nearby Van Nuys Airport.

Investigators are investigating the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, January 27, 2020. Photo: David Swanson / EPA

Colin Storm was in his living room in Calabasas when he heard what seemed to him to be a plane or a helicopter flying at low altitude.

“It was very foggy, so we couldn’t see anything,” he said. “But then we heard sputum and then a boom.”

The fog cleared a bit and Storm could see smoke rising from the hill in front of his house.

Firefighters went on foot with medical equipment and hoses, and medical personnel rappelled to the site from a helicopter, but found no survivors, authorities said.

Los Angeles County forensic scientist Dr. Jonathan Lucas said the rugged terrain complicated efforts to recover the remains of the victims. He estimated that it would take at least a few days to complete the task. Authorities initially recovered three bodies and said that the search for other victims was continuing along the side of Calabasas Mountain.

The local sheriff said on Monday that fans and mourners had flooded the area around the crash site, with some people going into residential areas and trying to get to the hillside where the investigation is continuing. He said the resulting traffic created obstacles for emergency personnel.

Other victims of the accident included a well-known local university baseball coach, John Altobelli, and his wife and daughter, Keri and Alyssa. Friends and family members said that Gianna’s basketball coach Christina Mauser and the pilot of the plane, Ara Zobayan, also died in the crash. Peyton Chester, Gianna’s teammate, and her mother, Sarah, were also in the helicopter.

Bryant, 41, was one of America’s most famous athletes, and his death led to a wave of tributes from celebrities, politicians and fans in his hometown.

