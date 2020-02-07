Kobe Bryant helicopter showed no signs of engine failure, NTSB says

Advertisement

The helicopter that crashed last month in Calabasas, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, showed no signs of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.

The news comes as federal investigators continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

Officials said the helicopter, which flew using only visual readings, struck a hill in extremely foggy conditions. Analysis of The Times data traced the final moments of the flight, discovering that the helicopter flew dangerously close to another hill just before crashing. The NTSB report indicates that the helicopter was destroyed by “impact forces and fire”.

The helicopter – a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter built in 1991 – took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m. on January 26, according to publicly available flight records. The aircraft flew over Boyle Heights near Dodger Stadium and flew over Glendale during the flight.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, requested special visual flight rules, or VFRs, that allow pilots to fly in controlled airspace when the ceilings are less than 1,000 feet or when visibility is less than three miles. As the weather deteriorated during the trip to Ventura County, the pilot requested “flight tracking”, a process in which the controllers are in regular contact with an aircraft and can help navigate.

In recorded radio communications, the air traffic control tower heard the pilot say that the helicopter was too low to follow the flight. Radar data indicates that Zobayan, who had been an authorized commercial helicopter pilot for 19 years, guided the helicopter at 2,300 feet and then started a left turn.

NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy said last week that the helicopter, which did not have a terrain warning system, was 2,300 feet away when it lost communication with air traffic controllers. The helicopter was descending at over 2,000 feet per minute at the time of impact.

The helicopter struck the hill at an altitude of 1,085 feet, approximately 20 to 30 feet below an outcrop. Even if the pilot had been able to fly over the top of the hill, he would have faced new dangers, officials said.