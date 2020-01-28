Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: what you should know about the accident that killed the NBA legend, eight more

Advertisement

The helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others on Sunday is currently under investigation.

According to initial reports, the fog around the hills of Calabasas, California and visibility this morning may have played a role in the crash. According to an ESPN report citing a person who knew about the investigation, the helicopter had risen steeply to 2,400 feet before falling into the mountains.

As the world mourns the loss of a cult figure in sport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FBI are currently investigating the cause of the crash, which could take weeks.

We know the following about the tragic accident, based on statements from law enforcement agencies and media reports. The article is updated.

On Sunday, January 26, 2020, basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), along with the FAA, is currently under investigation by the FBI and local authorities.

Why was Kobe Bryant in the helicopter?

Bryant and the rest of the helicopter passengers were on their way to a basketball tournament at his Mamba sports academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Bryant was supposed to be training and Gianna was on one of the teams. The tournament is called the Mamba Cup and consists of teams of boys and girls from 4th to 8th grade players.

Bryant often traveled by helicopter to avoid traffic in Los Angeles, even during his time as a laker.

Who was still on board?

There were seven other deaths along with Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna:

John Altobelli, chief baseball coach of the Ocean Coast College Pirates. 56-year-old Altobelli died together with his wife Keri and 13-year-old daughter Alyssa. Altobelli is a celebrity in the junior college baseball world and has coached major leaders such as the Red Sox Mookie Betts, the Mets ‘Jeff McNeil, and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Christina Mauser, a deputy basketball coach for girls, was on board the helicopter, according to Costa Mesa, Mayor of California, Katrina Foley.

Sarah and Payton Chester, a mother and daughter who lived in Orange County.

Ara Zobayan, the helicopter pilot with 20 years of experience.

How did the helicopter crash?

While the cause has not yet been clarified, early signs suggest that the weather played a role in the crash. The helicopter climbed to 2,400 feet via ESPN to rise above the mist and a thick layer of cloud before plunging into the Calabasas hills. The pilot had made a turn to the southeast and shortly after the helicopter fell on the hills.

The Los Angeles Police Department decided to land their helicopters early in the morning due to the thick fog and unsafe flight conditions.

“The weather situation did not meet our minimum requirements for flying,” said LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein. The fog “was enough that we didn’t fly.”

The FAA, the NTSB and the FBI are currently investigating the cause of the crash. While preliminary reports of the crash could be available within 10 days, an official decision could take up to a year or more.

The helicopter of the crash was a Sikorsky S-76B, manufactured in 1991 and owned by a helicopter charter company.

Where did the accident happen?

The accident happened in the hills of Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The helicopter took off at 9:06 a.m. from John Wayne Airport, located in Santa Ana, California, in the southeast.

