Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: What to know about the accident that killed the NBA legend, 8 others

The helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and eight others is currently being investigated.

According to early reports, the fog around the hills of Calabasas, California, and visibility on January 26 morning could have played a role in the crash. The helicopter had climbed sharply to 2,400 feet before falling into the hills, according to an ESPN report quoting a person with knowledge of the investigation.

While the world is grieving the loss of an iconic sports figure, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FBI are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

This is what we know about the tragic accident, based on statements from law enforcement agencies and media reports.

On Sunday, January 26, 2020, basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Currently, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) together with the FAA, FBI and local authorities are investigating the crash.

Why was Kobe Bryant in the helicopter?

Bryant and the rest of the helicopter passengers were on their way to a basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Bryant was scheduled to coach and Gianna played in one of the teams. The tournament is called the Mamba Cup and consisted of traveling teams of boys and girls from players in classes 4-8.

Bryant often traveled by helicopter to avoid traffic in Los Angeles, even during his days as a Laker.

Who else was on board?

Along with Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, there were seven other fatalities:

John Altobelli, head baseball coach of the Ocean Coast College Pirates. Altobelli, 56, died alongside his wife Keri and the 13-year-old daughter Alyssa. Altobelli is a famous figure in the junior college baseball world and has coached major leaguers such as the Red Sox’s Mookie Betts, the Mets ‘Jeff McNeil and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach for girls, was also on board the helicopter, according to Costa Mesa, Mayor Katrina Foley.

Sarah and Payton Chester, a mother and daughter who lived in Orange County.

Ara Zobayan, the helicopter pilot, who had 20 years of experience.

How did the helicopter crash?

While the cause is still being determined, early indications say that weather may have played a role in the crash. By ESPN, the helicopter climbed to 2,400 feet to rise above fog and a thick layer of clouds on its way to its destination before crashing into the Calabasas hills. The pilot had turned to the southeast and shortly thereafter the helicopter fell into the hills.

The Los Angeles police decided earlier that morning to ground its helicopters due to the thick layer of fog and unsafe flight conditions.

“The weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying,” said LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein. The fog “was enough that we didn’t fly.”

The FAA, the NTSB and the FBI are currently investigating the cause of the crash. Although preliminary reports about the crash may be available within 10 days, an official verdict can take up to a year or more.

The helicopter in the crash was a Sikorsky S-76B, produced in 1991 and owned by a helicopter charter company.

UPDATE, 7 February: Helicopter wreckage showed no signs of engine failure, according to the NTSB.

Where did the accident happen?

The accident occurred in the hills of Calabasas, California, which is approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The helicopter departed at 9:06 am from John Wayne Airport, in Santa Ana, Calif, in the southeast.