Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: The investigation continues

On Monday, federal investigators began solving the mystery of why a helicopter crashed on the side of a hill with Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others in Calabasas.

Authorities said the investigation is now extensive, including pilot history, helicopter maintenance records, and foggy conditions that pilots say pose an additional level of danger.

Firefighters who responded to an emergency call at 9:47 a.m. on Sunday found a debris field with a 4-hectare bush fire in steep terrain. Paramedics who arrived by helicopter searched the area but found no survivors.

Bryant, who lived in Newport Beach and Los Angeles, was known to keep a rented helicopter at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

A Sikorsky S-76 helicopter built in 1991 left John Wayne on Sunday at 9:06 a.m. according to publicly available flight records. The helicopter crossed Boyle Heights near the Dodger Stadium and circled while flying over Glendale. The National Transportation Safety Board database does not list any incidents or accidents for the medium-sized helicopter.

Kurt Deetz, a former pilot of Island Express Helicopters, told The Times that he had flown with Bryant from 2014 to 2016 N72EX, which went down on Sunday morning. Bryant favored the model that celebrities prefer because of its comfortable interior and solid security, Deetz said.

When Bryant pulled out of the NBA in 2016, he flew the same helicopter out of downtown Los Angeles, wrapped in a gray and black color scheme with his Mamba emblem on the side, Deetz said.

Deetz suspects that the crash was caused more by bad weather than by engine or mechanical problems. “The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that plane – it just doesn’t happen,” he said.

Parts of southern California were covered in thick fog when the helicopter flew from Orange County to Los Angeles. During the flight, the pilot noted that he was flying under “special visual flight rules” that allow a pilot to fly in weather conditions that are worse than those permitted for standard visual flight rules based on radio communication between the air tower and the aircraft. At some point during the flight, the pilot apparently requested “flight tracking”, a process in which air traffic controllers are regularly in contact with an aircraft and can help them navigate.

The tower tells the pilot that the helicopter is too low to follow the conversation before the conversation ends. There didn’t seem to be an emergency call.

A flight with visual flight rules “is based on the principle of seeing and avoiding”. If the operation of an aircraft is not safe under visual flight rules, a pilot may choose to fly under instrument flight rules due to bad weather. According to the FAA, the pilot navigates during this type of flight only using the instruments in the aircraft cockpit.

“[Pilots] fly according to visual flight rules if the weather conditions allow it, although they can opt for an IFR flight plan at any time,” said Ian Gregor, a FAA spokesman, deciding whether to fly VFR and flight safety and compliance To ensure federal aviation regulations. ”

Bryant was scheduled to coach a game against Fresno Lady Heat at his Mamba sports academy in Thousand Oaks on Sunday and was there when the helicopter crashed. The tournament, called the Mamba Cup, consisted of boys and girls travel teams from fourth to eighth grade. Bryant’s daughter Gianna, who attended Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, was supposed to play.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The FBI also helps with the investigation, as is common practice. The helicopter was at Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp., according to the California Secretary of State’s business database. registered. The manufacturer of the helicopter, Sikorsky, said in a statement on Sunday that he was working on the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a “go team,” a group of investigators who responded to major accidents across the country on Sunday night, said agency spokesman Christopher O’Neil. The investigation was headed by Jennifer Homendy, an NTSB member who oversaw the investigation into a fire aboard the Conception submersible that killed 34 people off Santa Cruz Island in September.

“Our team will deal with the history of the pilot … regardless of which crew was on board. We will look at the maintenance documents. Records of the owner and operator. And a number of other things related to the investigation, ”said Homendy.

On Monday morning, the LA County’s forensic team worked on a ridge above the crash site and continued to remove the remains of the nine victims with members of the search and rescue team.

Experts have said that weather conditions and possible mechanical problems will likely be high on the list for investigators.

The fog was so strong on Sunday morning that the Los Angeles Police Air Support Department landed their helicopters and didn’t fly until late afternoon, said department spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

“The weather situation did not meet our minimum requirements for flying,” said Rubenstein. The fog “was enough that we didn’t fly”. LAPD’s minimum flight conditions are 2 miles of visibility and 800 feet of cloud cover, he said.

The LA county sheriff department rated the fog similarly and had no helicopters in the air on Sunday morning, “mainly because of the weather,” said LA County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva.

Witnesses said they heard a roar before the helicopter crashed into the slope on Sunday morning.

62-year-old Jerry Kocharian was standing in front of the church in the canyon and drinking coffee when he heard a helicopter that was flying unusually deep and seemed to be fighting.

“It didn’t sound right and it was really quiet,” said Kocharian. “I saw it fall and stutter. But it was difficult to see because it was so foggy. “

The helicopter disappeared into the fog, then there was a bang and “a big fireball,” he said.

“Nobody could survive that.”

61-year-old Scott Daehlin was just pausing to set up a church service in the Church in the Canyon, which is below the crash site, when he heard the helicopter being overheard.

“Because of the proximity to the ground, I knew that something was wrong. It was really floating as if they were going to land. It made a slow left turn. It was about 9:44 a.m. and then the impact happened. I heard a crunch. I don’t think there are pancakes. I think it hit the rotors first, ”said Daehlin. “I called 911 immediately.”

The pilot, identified as Ara Zobayan, and eight passengers – including Bryant and his daughter – were killed. Baseball coach John Altobelli of Orange Coast College, 56, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, who played in the same club as Gianna, were also killed. Christina Mauser, who was the senior vice coach of the Mamba girls’ basketball team, and a mother and daughter from Orange County, identified by family and friends as Sarah and Payton Chester, also died in the crash.

According to official information, the recovery effort at the crash site is expected to take days.

While officials are trying to find answers to in-flight problems, the Southern Californians continue to mourn an athlete who has become one of the greatest shooters in basketball history over the course of his 20-year career.

In Newport Beach, where Bryant lived with his family for years, two young girls in Laker’s colors – purple and gold – dropped flowers on a bench in front of Harbor Day School and added them to a makeshift memorial that was built over the past day , The Bryant family was active in the private school in which at least one of his daughters had attended.

Two bouquets of flowers under the school entrance were lettered, one to “Gigi, Mr. Bryant and Mrs. Mauser, Forever in our Hearts” and the other to “Mr. Bryant, Gigi and Mrs. Mauser, Our 3 “angels. “

Maria Paun, 81, used her walking aid to bring a selection of pink flowers to the front of the school and put them on a bench. It was years ago, she said, that she was sitting on a bench in school with Bryant when he was waiting to pick up one of his daughters and she was waiting for her granddaughter.

“He hugged me and said,” I like your accent, grandma, “she said.” He was tall and he was someone and I am nobody, but he bent down to hug me. And I never forget that hug. “

Paun said it was no accident that she was wearing a purple sweater on Monday morning. She did this because “he liked the color.”

“It’s hard for me and it’s hard for everyone,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

During a Sunday night vigil, Bryant’s roommates in Newport Beach talked about the athlete’s life outside of his famous NBA career. He was primarily a dedicated father, whose love for his family was recognizable to anyone he met, friends say. He was also the type of man whose fame never stood in the way of sending a warm greeting to Starbucks or the supermarket.

Mario Nunes, 50, hung his Kobe Bryant jersey on one of the tables outside the Pavilions grocery store on Newport Coast Drive on Monday, where Bryant is known to be common. Nunes, a job trainer at the Rehabilitation Institute in Southern California, said he saw Bryant in the store every few weeks. Nunes quickly took out his cell phone and showed some of the pictures he had taken with Bryant over the years, including one that he said was shortly after the Lakers’ last championship in 2010.

“He was always cool with me,” he said. “He was always friendly. He signed a few basketballs here and there. “

Michael Young, 40, said he had seen Bryant regularly during the three years he worked as a grocery worker. When he heard the news of Bryant’s death, Young said his first reaction was tears.

“He brought a lot of good energy with him … a lot of positive energy, a lot of good stuff for the community,” said Nunes.

Young and Nunes said the shock of seeing the superstar in the flesh never subsided no matter how often he came to the supermarket or ran to the Starbucks in the same mall.

“It’s like he’s still here,” said Young. “His mind is all around us.”

