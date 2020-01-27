Kobe Bryant had a special relationship with Latino fans and culture

Advertisement

The mood at El Camino Real in Fullerton was gloomy for almost everyone in the crowded Mexican restaurant during the lunch break on Sunday, despite the steaming Menudo bowls.

His most famous regular, Kobe Bryant, had died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that morning with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The families shook their heads in disbelief as they flipped through their smartphones between sips of tripe soup to get the latest information. Freddy Castañeda, son of the owners of El Camino Real, showed customers a photo that Bryant had taken in the kitchen with his sister Marissa almost 20 years ago.

Joel Viramontes of La Habra, wearing a Nike SpongeBob SquarePants sweatshirt with the cartoon icon that dipped a basketball, answered a call. His face was in pain.

“Sí, ’ama, ya se que se murió Kobe, “he said. Yes, mom, I know that Kobe died.

“He loved this place because people treated it like a normal person,” said Rodolfo Garcia, general manager of El Camino Real, about the impact of a butcher who is mining Carne Asada for tacos. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, had introduced the Lakers superstar to their favorite childhood restaurant almost as soon as the two were up to date.

Sometimes the couple and their daughters fed; If Kobe didn’t want to attract attention, he would sneak through the back to hang out with workers and greet everyone in Spanish. And when he couldn’t come in person, Bryant called big orders to pick up friends to return to his Newport Coast mansion.

The shooter’s favorite food: Carnitas with flan for dessert.

“He said,” Don’t treat me like a star, “said Garcia.” I’m just a customer here. “

“Tenia confianza“Said Marissa Castañeda. He felt comfortable in their purely Latin American team.

A Mexican restaurant seems to be a strange place to remember.

But Bryant’s long-standing patronage here spoke for his affection and participation in Southern California’s largest ethnic group. All about Latino Los Angeles, from exchanges to sneaker stores, on social media (where fans are shared) corridos dedicated “compa Kobe”) And at parties and gyms they spoke about him in awe.

Many saw themselves and their culture in him: the work ethic. Marriage to a Mexican American. Devotion to his daughters. It’s better than not, albeit Italian-inspired Spanish.

Hugo Flores, 29, has been playing pickup basketball since high school when Bryant was at its peak. He remembers how his teammates talked about how Bryant reminded them of their immigrant parents.

“They had multiple jobs and worked like crazy, but they never made excuses,” said the Anaheim native. “That was Kobe. He would play with broken fingers and torn ribbons and never say anything. He gave this example and so we had to do the same.

“We see this mentality in our culture – eres el más chingón (You’re the biggest badass) “added Flores.” That was Kobe every night, every day. “

Bryant’s special relationship with Latinos almost began when he joined the Lakers in 1996. Two years earlier, the Lakers were the first NBA team to broadcast games in Spanish. The superstars of previous generations of Latinos – Fernando Valenzuela in baseball, Julio Cesar Chavez in boxing – had passed their heyday.

“We were ready for Kobe,” said Jose Alamillo, a professor of Channel Islands in the US state of Cal, who is studying how Mexican Americans use the sport to make progress in the United States. Alamillo and his friends, who graduated from UC Irvine in the early 2000s, often brave the long, traffic-bound drive from Orange County to Staples Center to watch Bryant play. They marveled at all the other Latinos in the stands, whom Alamillo said didn’t exist during the “Showtime” era.

“He came at the perfect moment when LA had turned brown,” said Alamillo. “He became our Latino superstar.”

By that time, Bryant was already married to Laine Bryant, the daughter of a Mexican immigrant. Together, the two embodied the thoroughly modern couple from Southern California: multicultural, multilingual, aware of what they represented, and shameless to put it.

Bryant hugged his wife during a nationwide home game against the Phoenix Suns in 2010 while she wore a t-shirt that reads “Do I look illegal?” Miserably for immigrants who live illegally in the state – dominated headlines.

On Instagram, Bryant often referred to Vanessa as “mamacita” – a declaration of love that was both maternal and romantic. In 2013, he released bright-colored Nike sneakers that mimicked a Mexican-style poncho.

At the end of his career, Bryant knew Spanish so well that he could easily conduct language interviews without the need for an interpreter. He took it up, he said, by seeing together with his wife and mother-in-law the long-standing variety show “Sábado Gigante” and the telenovela “La Madrastra” released in 2005.

“Kobe was like a brother or a cousin, someone you would invite to a family reunion,” said Juliana Bañuelos, who fueled her jeep at an orange gas station. “You didn’t even have to like basketball and you still liked that he respected and loved Mexican culture.”

Even at his last press conference as a player, Bryant explicitly called go fans Latino.

“When I arrived in Los Angeles, these fans were the fans who hugged me with the greatest passion,” he said. “You mean everything to me.”

