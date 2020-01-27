Kobe Bryant flew in thick fog that had hit the law enforcement helicopters

Advertisement

Did the foggy weather on Sunday morning play a role in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others?

This is an important question as federal investigators launch an intensive investigation into the cause of the crash on Monday.

The helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76 built in 1991, left John Wayne Airport on Sunday at 9:06 a.m. according to publicly available flight records. The helicopter crossed Boyle Heights near the Dodger Stadium and circled while flying over Glendale. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas.

How dangerous was the weather?

The potential risks were so severe that law enforcement helicopters were on the ground.

Josh Rubenstein, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said the department’s air support division put down their helicopters due to fog on Sunday morning and did not fly until the afternoon.

“The weather situation did not meet our minimum requirements for flying,” said Rubenstein. The fog “was enough that we didn’t fly.”

LAPD’s minimum flight requirements are 2 miles of visibility and 800 feet of cloud cover, he said. The division typically flies two helicopters when conditions allow: one in the San Fernando Valley and one in the LA Basin.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department made a similar assessment of the fog and had no helicopters in the air on Sunday morning, “mainly because of the weather,” said L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Kurt Deetz, a former Island Express Helicopters pilot who flew Bryant in a helicopter, said the weather conditions in Van Nuys on Sunday morning were bad – “not good at all”.

The crash is due to bad weather rather than engine or mechanical problems.

“The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure in this aircraft is simply not there,” said Deetz.

Could Bryant’s helicopter fly?

Bad weather would not have prevented Bryant’s helicopter from flying because it should be equipped with instruments that pilots can fly in harsh conditions, experts said. Without the instruments, the pilot would have operated the helicopter according to visual flight rules [VFR], which require good visibility.

An audio recording of an exchange between the pilot and the air traffic controllers indicates that he was flying under visual flight rules, but this could not be confirmed on Sunday evening. At one point, the pilot tells a controller that he is “in sight at 1,500 feet”.

Aviation consultant William Lawrence, a retired Marine Corps colonel and helicopter test pilot and instructor, said that the investigators of the National Transportation Safety Board, which deployed a team to the crash site, should have no difficulty determining whether it was mechanical failure or was a weather-related failure. related or both.

Even if the pilot had flown on instruments, the helicopter could have had a mechanical problem.

“And when he’s in the fog and on instruments and has an emergency, recovery from that emergency makes it much more difficult,” said Lawrence. “Any emergency is exacerbated when you can’t see your surroundings.”

Where is the investigation going now?

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The FBI also helps with the investigation, as is common practice. No incidents or accidents for the aircraft are listed in the NTSB database. The helicopter was at Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp., according to the California Secretary of State’s business database. registered. The manufacturer of the helicopter, Sikorsky, said in a statement on Sunday that he was involved in the investigation.

The NTSB deployed a “go team,” a group of investigators who responded to major accidents across the country, said agency spokesman Christopher O’Neil.

The investigation is being led by Jennifer Homendy, an NTSB member who oversaw an investigation into a fire aboard the Conception submersible that killed 34 people off Santa Cruz Island in September.

