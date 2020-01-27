Kobe Bryant fans and Grammy participants mourn together at the Staples Center

Advertisement

They arrived in dazzling gold dresses and tailored tuxedos, silk suits and cheetah-style stilettos that landed on the red carpet.

But they were outnumbered by fans in purple and yellow and white jerseys with the numbers 8 and 24 on the chest and his name – BRYANT – on the back.

As the sun went down on Sunday, a surreal scene unfolded outside the Staples Center, in which celebrities who had gathered for the 62nd Grammy Awards mourn alongside devastated fans pouring into the arena in Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning, two had jerseys hanging from the rafters.

During a dress rehearsal for the Grammys, people had started to whisper and check their phones. Did you see the news, they asked each other. It’s Kobe. TMZ says he’s dead.

Ariana Grande finished a practice run of her lavish performance and Billie Eilish was preparing to play an acoustic song with her brother as a deep sadness hovered over the arena.

Soon it was safe: Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, had died in the Calabasas crash when their helicopter went down in the thick fog.

The crews climbed into the rafters of the huge arena and rearranged the two old Bryant jerseys – No. 8 and No. 24. They were placed side by side and illuminated with a spotlight. Sequin-clad reporters who had come to Staples to cover the Grammys stormed out to interview fans who cried, clapped, and sang.

“Thank you, Kobe!”

“We love you, Kobe!”

“MVP!”

Shortly, an elaborate memorial had spread over the concrete around Staples: purple candles and a worn basketball. A pair of yellow sneakers and a billboard with Bryant’s picture and a pair of angel wings. A bouquet of white and purple daisies labeled “KOBE WE LOVE YOU R.I.P.” A poster with the handwriting of a child in sharpie.

“I will miss you forever” it read.

“Mamba lives 24 forever” another sign said, with Bryant’s nickname.

Across from the Staples Center in LA Live, a photo of Bryant beamed off a jumbotron screen, and fans sobbed as they looked up to the news, “In Loving Memory of Kobe Bryant 1978-2020.” A family of five ate in silence as a couple Boys stared at a phone and watched old Bryant highlights on the square.

The 54-year-old Monty Brianton glanced at the growing monument and wiped the tears from his eyes. He would work at the Grammy event later, Brianton said, but first he wanted to take a moment to remember Bryant and mourn him.

A moment later, a group of people burst into the Grammys, laughing, cheering, and posing for pictures as if they were forgetting the grieving crowds.

A group of fans turned to people dressed for the Grammys and began to sing, “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe! “Some wanted to enter the arena, if only to stare at the jerseys and walk across the hardwood floor where Bryant and his teammates had won five NBA championships.

“We deserve to be inside!” Shouted a fan.

For many, however, it was enough just to be with other fans.

Herman Pech, 26, said he appeared in front of the arena to honor the man he had worshiped as a child. He dreamed of growing as big as Bryant one day – at 6 feet 5, missing an inch – and spending hours in the back yard shooting hundreds of baskets. If he had the same work ethic, he had said to himself, he might be as good as Bryant.

“He was the first on the pitch and the last out,” he said.

When USC student Ryan Apfel heard the news, he was alone in his apartment. He sobbed and looked desperately for his Bryant jersey. He threw it up and went downtown.

“I have to get down there,” he thought. “I’m too restless. I have to show my respect.”

Growing up in LA, the city felt so big and spacious, Apple said, but one thing brought everyone together: the Lakers. And most of all, he said, it was Bryant. He was like a distant mentor for an entire city.

“It’s not just about basketball,” he said. “This is a Kobe city.”

And many celebrities who came to this event on Sunday evening felt the same way.

“Right now in the city center,” tweeted Chrissy Teigen, “and nothing is less important than what we do today. It is absolutely terrible. Everyone is deaf. “

On the red carpet, reporters often preceded their questions by quickly congratulating the artists on their nomination, but then turning to another question: did you know that Bryant?

When the Grammys started, Lizzo, who was nominated for eight Awards proclaimed that the show was for Bryant.

“This whole week,” she said to the crowd, “I’ve gotten lost in my problems, I’m stressed, and then all of that can go away in an instant and your priorities really shift.”

Host Alicia Keys also offered a somber homage.

“We’re literally heartbroken here in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” said Keys. “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our minds, hearts and prayers.”

Then, as Keys and Boyz II Men sang homage to Bryant, the spotlight in the arena changed until it stopped in the rafters.

His two jerseys side by side.

The Times staff, Steve Saldivar and Jack Harris, contributed to this report.

