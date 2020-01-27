Kobe Bryant dies at 41

View Rapplers evening news with Bea Cupin
Published 10:16 PM, January 27, 2020
Updated 10:16 PM, January 27, 2020
Today on Rappler:
Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26 or Monday, January 27, Manila time.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says that the people under investigation are in Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Northern Mindanao.
Although in most areas in Batangas affected by the Taal volcano eruption are being lifted, some residents no longer have homes to return to.
The Philippine government’s action against tax-evolving Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs is generating more revenue, as it could collect P6.4 billion in taxes in 2019.
Goth-inspired pop innovator Billie Eilish wins all 4 major prizes at the Grammy Awards Sunday, January 26, including the prestigious Album of the Year award. – Rappler.com
