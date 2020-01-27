Kobe Bryant crash: Tourists, fans, the curious enter Calabasa's slope where a helicopter accident occurred

Advertisement

When visitors from outside the city arrived in Calabasas to take a look at the slope where Laker’s legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash, some bumping into the sheriff’s checkpoints and others getting lost and others had no idea where to go.

The 70-year-old Linda Adams appears.

The 30-year-old resident of Calabasas pointed to a shortcut between Las Virgenes Creek, where fans gathered to scan the slope, and Las Virgenes Road, which saved several travelers at least a mile walk.

Some viewers even joined Adams to see the crash site better and more accurately.

“They want to be helpful because there aren’t that many people out of the area,” she said.

Adams was asked if this was the worst tragedy in the region’s history. She said it was second.

“If you ask the Calabasas people, they will tell you that this is the second worst disaster after the [Woolsey] fires two years ago,” said Adams. “Then there was a chance that so many of us would become homeless and others would die.”

She still mourned Bryant’s death.

“He is a special player and I feel that so many of us grew up when we saw him or grew up either on TV or through tickets,” said Adams. “We will miss him.”

This was the scene on Monday in the Calabasas hills. When the authorities were able to recover the bodies after the helicopter crash, numerous visitors, Bryant fans and tourists came to the area and wanted to see the site for themselves. Some had cameras. Some had binoculars.

The authorities had asked people to stay away, claiming that the additional traffic made it harder for first responders. Thousands showed up on Sunday. Monday was less crowded, but still a surreal scene.

A group of newly arrived Filipino tourists went to Adams to inquire about a large temporary monument they had heard of.

Adams pointed the Bryant family to nearby Juan Bautista de Anza Park, where they finally laid flowers for the fallen star.

Andi Clark, Adams’ high school friend since the mid-1960s, joined Adams as close to the crash site as possible before being rejected by sheriff MPs.

“I wouldn’t even have been here without Linda,” said Clark, 70. “She knows all the places.”

The investigation found that some companies in Calabasas had to close the shop because sheriff MPs blocked access to Las Virgenes Road. Many were turned away in a nearby office park that houses medical facilities and restaurants.

Dentist Edmond Mgdesyan said he had received three or four cancellations by 1:00 p.m. and there were a few other appointments pending.

“If my patients don’t get through, they just go home,” he said. “We were told it would be like this for a while.”

Apart from the cancellations, Mgdesyan said that no deliveries had arrived.

“We are waiting for packages, equipment and medicines that we need,” he said.

The optician Doug Barloski sympathized two doors further.

“None of my packages were delivered,” said Barloski, who works for Calabasas Optometry. “These are deliveries of glasses that the patients are waiting for.

“It feels like a ghost town here, which is usually not the case. There is usually a lot going on.”

Other stores, such as La Paz Mexican Seafood and Symmetry Pilates & Yoga, either closed early Monday or never opened.

