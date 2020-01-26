Advertisement

Federal investigators are just beginning to investigate the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

The helicopter seemed to hit the slope and blaze up in flames.

Several experts said that the weather will likely be an important part of the initial investigation.

The crash occurred when thick fog covered the area of ​​the crash.

Josh Rubenstein, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said the department’s air support division put down their helicopters due to fog on Sunday morning and did not fly until the afternoon.

“The weather situation did not meet our minimum requirements for flying,” said Rubenstein.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The fog “was enough we didn’t fly,” he said. LAPD’s minimum flight requirements are 2 miles of visibility and 800 feet of cloud cover, he said. The department usually flies two helicopters when conditions allow – one in the San Fernando Valley and one in the LA Basin, he said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department made a similar assessment of the fog and had no helicopters in the air on Sunday morning, “mainly because of the weather,” said L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas. The authorities received an emergency call at 9:47 a.m., and the firefighters found that the crash in a steep area had set fire to a 4-hectare bush fire, LA County Fire Department chief Daryl Osby said. The emergency services included 56 firefighters – firefighters, a helicopter with paramedics, henchmen – and sheriff’s deputies.

The National Transportation Safety Board deployed a “go team,” a group of investigators who responded to major accidents across the country, said agency spokesman Christopher O’Neil.

The first team should arrive at the scene of the accident on Sunday evening, said O’Neil. The investigation is being led by Jennifer Homendy, an NTSB member who oversaw an investigation into a fire aboard the Conception submersible that killed 34 people off Santa Cruz Island in September.

Kurt Deetz, a former Island Express Helicopters pilot who flew Bryant in a helicopter, said the weather conditions in Van Nuys on Sunday morning were bad – “not good at all”.

The crash is due to bad weather rather than engine or mechanical problems. “The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that plane – it just doesn’t happen,” he said.

Judging from a public record of the trajectory and vast debris field, Deetz said the helicopter seemed to be flying very fast at the time of the impact, about 160 miles an hour. After a 40-minute flight, Deetz added, the vehicle would have had about 800 pounds of fuel on board. “That’s enough to light a pretty big fire,” he said.

