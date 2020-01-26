Advertisement

62-year-old Jerry Kocharian was standing in front of the church in the canyon and drinking coffee when he heard a helicopter that was flying unusually deep and seemed to be fighting.

“It didn’t sound right and it was really quiet,” said Kocharian. “I saw it fall and stutter. But it was difficult to see because it was so foggy. ”

The helicopter disappeared into the fog, then there was a bang and “a big fireball,” he said.

“Nobody could survive that.”

Kocharian was one of several who watched Bryant’s helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning and kill nine people, including NBA legend and daughter Gianna.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a guard commander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.

Kobe Bryant falleció este domingo cuando un helicóptero en el que estaba viajando chocó a cause of the condition of the Neblina and the montañas de Calabasas.

The streets of Las Vírgenes, the street of Agoura and the Departamento de Alguacil de Condado de Los Ángeles are selected at 10 a.m.

More information and the possibility to buy hay can be found here.

(TIM HORTON / Instagram account @timhortonphot)

The helicopter left John Wayne Airport at 9:06 a.m. on Sunday for publicly available flight documents.

Scott Daehlin 61 was just pausing from setting up a church service in the Church of the Canyon, which is below the crash site, when he heard the helicopter being eavesdropped on.

“Because of the proximity to the ground, I knew that something was wrong. It was really floating as if they were going to land. It made a slow left turn. It was about 9:44 a.m. and then the impact happened. I heard a crunch. I don’t think there are pancakes. I think it hit the rotors first, “said Daehlin.” I called 911 immediately. ”

Daehlin said that in the thick fog, MPs and fire engines drove past the crash site in the hills west of Stokes Canyon.

The church is on the west side of Las Virgenes, opposite the hill.

The helicopter that carried Bryant was a Sikorsky S-76B built in 1991 with the tail number N72EX. The departure from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana took place on Sunday at 9:06 a.m., according to publicly available flight documents. The helicopter scanned Boyle Heights near the Dodger Stadium and circled over Glendale as it flew. No incidents or accidents for the helicopter were reported in the NTSB database.

The helicopter is at Island Express Holding Corp. registered. The company is based in Fillmore. In the business registration, the company is described as a provider of “helicopter flight charters”.

