Advertisement

On the remote Calabasas Hill, where the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashed, Los Angeles County sheriff MPs and other emergency personnel spent Monday morning delicately cleaning up the remains of the victims.

The rough terrain around the crash site on Las Virgenes Canyon Road was a challenge for first aiders right from the start. On Monday, MPs were seen in off-road vehicles on the slope. Some remains were removed on Sunday evening, and officials said the process could take several days.

Advertisement

Los Angeles coroner Jonathan Lucas said the remains will be removed as soon as possible.

The Times reports free of charge about Kobe Bryant’s death today. Please consider subscribing to support our journalism.

On Monday morning, the coroner’s special reaction team was seen on a crest above the crash site. A white truck was on a narrow ridge line that was normally used by hikers. The rubble of the crash covered an area the size of a soccer field.

On board the plane was among others Bryant, who was supposed to be training a basketball game for girls that afternoon. Parents and players from the club team. Among them: his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the pilot of the helicopter.

Seven of the victims were identified publicly. Two others, Orange County’s mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester, were identified by friends and family.

John Altobelli and his wife Keri were on board the helicopter with their daughter Alyssa, who played on the same club team as Gianna Bryant.

Altobelli was the longest serving baseball coach in Orange Coast College history. He led the pirates to four California State Community College championships and more than 700 victories in his 27 years at the school.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The FBI also helps with the investigation, as is common practice. No incidents or accidents for the aircraft are listed in the NTSB database. The helicopter was at Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp., according to the California Secretary of State’s business database. registered. The manufacturer of the helicopter, Sikorsky, said in a statement on Sunday that he was involved in the investigation.

Alex Villanueva, County Sheriff of LA, said people were flooded into the area of ​​the crash, some went into residential areas and tried to get to the remote slope where the helicopter crashed. He said the traffic made it difficult for investigators and emergency personnel to do their jobs.

“It’s prohibited to everyone,” he said of the crash site, noting that the Federal Aviation Administration has a 5-mile no-fly zone up to 5,000 feet around it. “Guys, stay away.”

Advertisement