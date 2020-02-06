Kobe Bryant accident: key questions unanswered as NTSB prepares conclusions

Advertisement

The National Transportation Safety Board is nearing publication of preliminary findings from the January 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

In the 11 days after the Calabasas crash, certain details were revealed. But many questions remain unanswered.

Officials said the helicopter, which flew using only visual readings, struck a hill in extremely foggy conditions. Analysis of The Times data traced the final moments of the flight, discovering that the helicopter flew dangerously close to another hill just before crashing.

What we know

METEOROLOGICAL QUESTIONS: The helicopter – a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter built in 1991 – took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m. on January 26, according to publicly available flight records. The aircraft flew over Boyle Heights near Dodger Stadium and flew over Glendale during the flight.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, requested special visual flight rules, or VFRs, that allow pilots to fly in controlled airspace when the ceilings are less than 1,000 feet or when visibility is less than three miles. As the weather deteriorated during the trip to Ventura County, the pilot requested “flight tracking”, a process in which the controllers are in regular contact with an aircraft and can help navigate.

In recorded radio communications, the air traffic control tower heard the pilot say that the helicopter was too low to follow the flight. Radar data indicates that Zobayan, who had been an authorized commercial helicopter pilot for 19 years, guided the helicopter at 2,300 feet and then started a left turn.

WELDING DESCENT: NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy said last week that the helicopter, which did not have a terrain warning system, was 2,300 feet away when it lost communication with air traffic controllers. The helicopter was descending at over 2,000 feet per minute at the time of impact.

After taking off in Orange County, the helicopter flew to the northwest and then crashed shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of 101 Freeway, in Calabasas.

The helicopter struck the hill at an altitude of 1,085 feet, approximately 20 to 30 feet below an outcrop. Even if the pilot had been able to fly over the top of the hill, he would have faced new dangers, officials said.

“There are actually other higher hills surrounding it,” said Bill English, a senior investigator.

What we don’t know

The pilot appears to have lost contact with air traffic control at the very end, according to radio records reviewed by the Times, but it is unclear why.

Although the last moments of the flight were captured on flight trackers, the reason for the pilot’s fateful series of movements is unclear.

The last moments of Kobe Bryant’s flight.

(Los Angeles Times)