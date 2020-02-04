Knicks is reportedly considering using a CAA-NBA agent for the front office

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have former agents who run their front offices. The New York Knicks could follow this model.

Golden State commissioned the Wasserman Media Group Bob Myers in 2011 while Los Angeles brought Landmark Sports founder Rob Pelinka Both have since been promoted to become president of basketball operations for this marquee franchise.

New York moved from her president for basketball surgery Steve Mills Tuesday morning, according to reports. Mills started working with the Knicks in 2003 and took over the management of the basketball company in July 2017.

ESPN sources with @ramonashelburne: Knicks owner Jim Dolan is already considering a front office model that works with Golden State (Bob Myers) and the Lakers (Rob Pelinka): Hire a top basketball manager from among the players’ agents ,

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020

Director General Scott Perry will take on his role in the meantime after several reports. But according to the ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona ShelburneKnicks’ owner group is considering replacing Mills with an NBPA certified representative.

SNYs Ian Begley reported that CAAs Austin Brown (Co-Head of Basketball for the company) is one of the agents who are considered for the position.

Brown is currently number 1 last year Zion Williamson, Other customers are former NBA All-Stars D’Angelo Russell (which has been linked to New York in recent trade rumors), Donovan Mitchell. Jaren Jackson Jr.. Kyle Kuzma and various other prominent players.

This would follow a trend for the Knicks, which were known to be influenced by the agency when Carmelo Anthony (represented by CAAs Leon Rose) was the star of the team.

Here’s something Kurt Helin wrote about the agency’s connections at the time (via NBC Sports):

“If you listen to the scuttlebutt in the league, Andrea Bargnani is a kink because he is a CAA / Leon Rose customer, just like ‘Melo (why else would you take on this contract?). Why did the Knicks assign a squad position? Chris Smith, JR’s brother? CAA. That is just the tip of the rumor iceberg. “

In front of the 13-time NBA champion Phil Jackson He took over the basketball business for the Knicks in 2014 and vowed to “give up the team’s close relationships”.

Phil, about the team’s CAA ties: “They won’t matter to me.”

– Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA), April 3, 2014

Former head coach Mike Woodson, represented by CAA, was released by the organization a few weeks after Jackson’s comments. JR Smith, a former CAA customer, was sold to the Cleveland Cavaliers by the Knicks a few months later. Bargnani played only one season for New York under Jackson’s leadership.

Although the team has publicly distanced itself from CAA’s influence in recent years, it is not surprising that they are considering Brown or another agent considering that Myers and Pelinka have been successful in their current roles.

For what it’s worth: Across the city and in another league in October 2018, the New York Mets hired the former CAA co-head of baseball Brodie Van Wagenen Before joining the franchise, he represented several players (e.g. Yoenis Cespedes. Jacob DeGrom. Robinson Cano and even little leaguer Tim Tebow) As a team.

