Klobuchar overtakes Biden and Warren in two polls in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, Senator Amy Klobuchar, is greeted by supporters during a campaign event on February 9, 2020 in Salem, New Hampshire. (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Two pre-election surveys released in New Hampshire before the vote show that Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Min.) Is in third place, overtaking former leaders Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

Boston Globe / Suffolk University’s latest poll on Sunday found that Klobuchar finished third with 13.6 percent of the vote, almost two points ahead of Biden and Warren, who won 11.8 and 11.6 percent of the vote fourth place, respectively.

Klobuchar responded to the news on Twitter, saying that “we’re on the up!” After the survey was published.

ANOTHER ONE! In two surveys this evening we came in 3rd place with 14% in New Hampshire. We are on the rise! Https: //t.co/aQ1jlsdkl0 pic.twitter.com/ilL6nn5VKC

– Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 10, 2020

The last poll at Emerson College before the main vote found that Klobuchar was back in third place with 14 percent and won one point, while both Biden and Warren lost one point.

“Klobuchar is still on the rise, but is still well behind the top two candidates,” said Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling, about the results. “Warren and Biden could still be in third place, but today’s data has led them in the wrong direction.”

New Hampshire voters cited Klobuchar’s “practical attitude”, willingness to work with Republicans, and “dullness and directness” as strengths.

Klobuchar persecuted Buttigieg at the state debate on Friday and criticized him as a “newcomer” who wanted to remove the “newcomer to the White House”.

Biden had consistently performed most of his polls in first place last year before Warren overtook him as part of a broader October surge, where she polled near the top of the primary field. Both candidates have declined since November, according to the New Hampshire poll average of 538, while Senator Bernie Sanders and former Indian South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg overtook the first two places after strong results in the Iowa primaries last week.

A Suffolk poll last week found that Buttigieg had gained 16 points overnight among Biden’s main electorate, over 65.

Biden begged voters in New Hampshire after his break-in in Iowa. “I need your help. I ask for your help. Look at me,” Biden said on Tuesday at a rally in Nashua. “As my mother said, hope is forever. We don’t give up; we don’t give up.”