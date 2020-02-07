Advertisement

In a country where women rarely hold such well-known public offices as the sea of ​​men in white shirts, the former high school chemistry teacher and first-time health minister has won over many hearts for being extremely accessible and caring.

Kerala has managed to stop the spread of the global epidemic in India to no more than three people, and has withdrawn the “state calamity” status that was issued about the virus, the latest sign that the state is fighting the Global epidemic won The state managed to accomplish this feat by urging to send around 40,000 workers to its highly acclaimed public health system, almost 200 of whom were only used to monitor the mental health of around 2,800 people living in Hospitals are quarantined or isolated.

It has remained difficult to stop the virus worldwide since it was first identified in China’s Wuhan. The World Health Organization has declared it a global public health emergency. There are currently 31,377 confirmed cases in 27 countries, while the death toll has reached 638. There are no effective countermeasures or vaccines.

But after Shailaja closed the book about the deadly Nipah virus without a single death last year, it is now crucial to answer the question: How does Kerala always manage to overcome new, rare and dangerous viruses?

Maybe the answer is that she doesn’t get enough sleep. When their daily meetings are over, it’s almost 11 p.m. Afterwards, a health official from the Kannur district (her hometown) called. She is a shoulder for crying for the official, also a friend, a source of comfort and strength. “Some would like to inform me directly about the health status in their district and ask for advice. If the conversation brings them peace, I will take their calls no matter what time, “said Shailaja when we met.

Later, her husband and children called. She quickly received calls from some celebrities who wanted to check the virus situation in the state. Then some of her natives called, friends and villagers with whom she had grown up.

Somehow it seems that even ordinary people have the impression that they will still be available after 12 noon. “Teacher,” a housewife shouted when she called and sounded worried. “There are many civet cats on top of my house. Does it cause corona? It pisses into my room. Please do something. “She smiled and politely asked her to contact the Panchayat president first. Then she called another officer in the village to have a look.

“I only had to deal with bats during Nipah,” laughs Shailja, recalling the concern for bats in Kerala during Nipah after it was discovered that the bats were carrying the virus.

“I will answer as many calls as possible. You see, many of them are unnecessary, but they call in need. If there is a serious call among them, I don’t want to miss it. “

Aside from health, it covers departments that are essentially relevant to all Keralites in one way or another – social justice, people with disabilities and age, advancement of women and transgender welfare. Without exception, her desk at home has some of the largest files of the Ministers of State. She reads important official files, which she has to look at immediately, and then goes to sleep around 2:00 p.m. to be ready to meet the visitors at 7:30 a.m. the next morning.

With expats from Kerala around the world, their almost 20-person team constantly monitors global reporting on Corona. Whenever she has time, she also looks on the Internet and keeps up to date. This characteristic helped her to save the team’s usual medical team information about the corona of the same family as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome, what are the symptoms, where it all started, and so on.

The health machinery of Kerala has been like this at least since they were unprepared during the H1N1 days in 2013 and hundreds of people died. A health professional near the department who asked not to be mentioned described this practice for an earlier report in Mint as follows: “Whenever someone in the rest of the world catches a cold, we’re done with a handkerchief!”

What Shailaja put on the table maybe is a little more empathy and transparency, and maybe an uncanny ability to smile when there is tension in the air.

When the first corona patient was announced, the heads of several media outlets came to her and asked what they could do to help. It assured them full transparency in return for an undertaking not to publish any statistics other than the official ones. “Media houses in Kerala are very vigilant. So if you hide something from them, they become aggressive and publish their exclusive products. I asked them not to publish the figures obtained here and there and promised a daily press meeting. They agreed. So you can ask me something every night, “she said.

The smile helps to report that things are under control and help is on the way. But it is not always real, she said. “If I’m scared, I’ll hide it in myself. If I show a little fear, everyone around me is more scared. I remember the toughened faces of my colleagues when the first Nipah patient came in. Everyone stared at me and were afraid that they would also become infected. I smiled and said let’s get back to work and they felt comfortable. “

For many in the state, it has become a source of strength and comfort. “I really appreciate how our health department dealt with this crisis. We receive calls from the mental health team and others every day to check that we are fine. So much effort is being put into making us feel that we are in good hands, “said Ammu Sreekumar, a techie who has returned from China and is quarantined in Kerala.

“I don’t do anything special. I have a degree in chemistry, so I have some knowledge of molecules and drugs. Otherwise, it’s always a team effort,” said Shailaja.

But who is she going to find comfort in? “That must be the memory of my late grandmother, M.K. Kalyani, “said Shailaja.

“It may seem like another era now, but there was a time when tens of thousands died in Kerala from Vasoori (smallpox). The public avoided them and refused to give them a drop of water, “she said.

“My grandmother was not very educated. But she was a local leader. She would take care of, clean and feed the abandoned Vasoori patients. Before she returns home, she will clean herself from a pond next to our house so that we children are not affected. She was a brave woman. Kerala is full of brave women. I don’t have a quarter of their mental strength. “

