Kitten Bowl 2020 Pictures: Meet the over 40 adopted cat-letes on Sunday

The claws emerge this afternoon as Hallmark Channels seventh annual Kitten Bowl goal to separate the kids from … the different kids.

Practically 4 dozen furballs – most of which have recently been adopted – take part in this huge sport that divides the cats into 4 wild groups: the Brave Cougars, the Final Hope Lions, the Little Longtails and the North Shore Bengal. The kick-off (paw-off?) Starts on time at 2 / 1c. The repetition of the two-hour event is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Beth Stern will return to host Kitten Bowl VII, while Brennan Elliott (UnREAL) and Jill Wagner (Teen Wolf) will comment on the operation throughout the sport. Rashad Jennings, who previously worked in the NFL, can even appear as a side correspondent.

Kitten Bowl VII is really the end result of Hallmark Channel’s weekend-long Tremendous Bowl festival; The community’s second Cat Bowl aired on Saturday night after the premiere of A Valentine’s Match. Cat Bowl II will air again after the premiere of Kitten Bowl VII at 4 p.m.

Each of these occasions emphasizes the importance of adopting cats rather than buying them from breeders or pet stores. Hallmark Channel directs events to the North Shore Animal League, “the world’s largest non-killing animal rescue and adoption group”.

