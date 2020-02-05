Kirk Douglas, Hollywood icon, dies at the age of 103

Advertisement

Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age and father of Michael Douglas, died at the age of 103.

Michael Douglas confirmed the news of his father’s death and said in a statement: “With great sadness I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. For the world, he was a legend, an actor from The Golden Age of Movies that lived into his golden years, a humanitarian, his commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in, a benchmark for all of us has set. “

Issur Danielovitch was born in Amsterdam, New York, to a Jewish immigrant family. He later changed his name to Kirk Douglas before joining the US Navy during World War II. As a teenager, he spent much of his time doing odd jobs to make ends meet for his home. After playing in a few high school plays, Douglas began dreaming of Hollywood and managed to assert himself at St. Lawrence University. He paid his loan by working as a caretaker, gardener, and even a copping wrestler at a carnival. Finally, Douglas turned enough to get a scholarship to the New York American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

After graduating in 1941, Douglas made his Spring Again debut on Broadway to join the Navy a year later. He was stationed in the Pacific during much of World War II and served as a communications officer until 1944 when he was honorably released as a lieutenant. Shortly afterwards he returned to the stage and appeared in several productions, with The Wind Is Ninety being Hollywood’s eye-catcher. Specifically, producer Hal Wallis, who cast him in 1946 with Barbara Stanwyck in Martha Ivers’ Strange Love.

The rest, as they say, is history: with his chiseled jaws and ocean eyes, Douglas worked with some of the most famous filmmakers of the Hollywood Golden Age. From Joseph L. Mankiewicz (a letter to three women from 1949) to Mark Robson (champion from 1949), John Sturges (1957 shootout in the OK Corral) to Richard Fleischer (20,000 miles below the sea in 1954), the list goes on and on further. In 1955 he founded his own production company in Bryna Productions, which was named after his mother.

With Bryna, Douglas began to produce a series of versatile works with some of Hollywood’s most extraordinary brains. He worked alongside a then unknown Stanley Kubrick with the 1957 Paths of Glory and 1960s Spartacus, the latter of which was written by the then blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo. It was no coincidence: At that time, Douglas rebelled violently against the country’s rampant McCarthyism, and his work with Trumbo on the record-breaking blockbuster Spartacus saved the writer’s career.

McCarthy was not his only political goal. Douglas was heavily involved in politics and public service throughout his life. As a Goodwill Ambassador for the United States Information Agency and State Department, Douglas traveled through South America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East during Kennedy and Johnson’s tenure. In 1966, he again visited six countries of the Iron Curtain on behalf of the State Department and quickly realized that his status as a celebrity could open all sorts of doors – but above all for a good reason.

All of this work gave him a Medal of Freedom from President Jimmy Carter in 1981, a 1983 Roger Roger Horchow Prize for the Largest Civil Service of a Private Citizen, a National Medal of the Arts from President Bush in 2002, and several other awards from governments and organizations from different countries , including France, Italy, Portugal, Israel and Germany. Of course, without honoring his countless awards in the film, which include the Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Academy, the Foreign Press and SAG.

Douglas was married twice. His sons Michael and Joel were married to his first wife, the late actress Diana Douglas, whom he divorced in 1951. Shortly thereafter, he married his second wife, Anne Buydens, and the two lived together until his death. Similar to his father, his son Michael has also developed a similar legacy as an actor and producer. The two had collaborated on several projects, notably One Flew Over a Cuckoo’s Nest, in which Kirk appeared on Broadway, and Michael helped produce an Oscar-winning hit.

In 2014, Douglas told the Huffington Post of his long-standing legacy that his favorite works The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, Champion, Ace in the Hole, Evil and the Beautiful, Act of Love, 20,000 miles under the sea, comprised fighters , Zest for life, paths of fame, Spartacus, Lonely Are the Brave and seven days in May.

Douglas is a Hollywood legend and is survived by his sons Michael, Joel and Anne.