Kings sees a two-goal lead in the loss to the New York Islanders - Whittier Daily News

The Los Angeles Kings' Blake Lizotte will fire against the New York Islanders in New York's first round of the team's NHL hockey game on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Rookie Kieffer Bellows scored his first two NHL goals to help the New York Islanders beat the last Kings 5-3 on Thursday night.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and Michael Dal Colle and Matt Martin also scored when the islanders recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the second third and their third win in five games (3-0-0) achieved. Derick Brassard had two assists and Thomas Greiss stopped 22 shots.

New York, which split home games between the Nassau Coliseum and the Barclays Center, improved to 6-0-3 in Brooklyn.

Ben Hutton had one goal and one assist, and Alex Iafallo and Trevor Lewis also scored a goal for Los Angeles, who recently played in the Western Conference and lost eight out of nine (1-7-1). Jonathan Quick ended the game with 28 saves and dropped to 1-9-1 in his last 11 starts.

Martin scored 3-0 just 23 seconds after the third goal when he reversed the rebound from Devon Toews’ shot from the left point after Quick for the fourth time.

Bellows, who scored his first NHL goal at the start of the game, led the islanders for the first time when he hit the boards 7:50 from the left near the goal line.

Lee was able to limit the score as he plunged down the ice to take an empty corner 13 seconds ahead of 17th.

After 20 minutes 2-0, the islanders stopped just 1:40 a second when Johnny Boychuk’s 1-0 deficit from Dal Colle fell.

Lewis restored Kings’ lead with two goals 5 1/2 minutes later when he redirected Michael Amadio’s shot in front of Greiss for the third time.

Bellows, who had assisted on his NHL debut two nights earlier, drew the islanders 3-2 when he converted a pass from Anthony Beauvillier to Quick from the left side at 9:38 to the left.

Hutton brought the kings onto the scoreboard shortly after the middle of the opening phase. The defender had a pass from Adrian Kempe on the right side after the game and beat Greiss 9:40 on the glove side for the third time. It was Los Angeles’ fourth shot on goal.

Iafallo doubled the lead of the kings exactly 7 minutes later on their sixth shot. With the islanders who owned the puck in their defensive zone, Iafallo stole the puck to his left and fired a shot that struck Greiss’ side of the glove for the 15th time.

REMARKS

Iafallo has scored two goals and five points in their last three games. … Kings F Anze Kopitar scored a series of four points in which he scored three goals and two assists. … Los Angeles lost regulation for the first time in 14 games (12-1: 1) when it led to the third round. … The kings won the teams first home game on November 27 with 4: 1.… Toews played its 100th game. … Bellows was the first Islanders newcomer since Anders Lee in April 2013 to score at least one point in his first two games. … D Ryan Pulock had a second template for Martin’s goal and gave him a template for the fourth game in a row. He has seven assists in his last eight games. … The islanders improved to 5-11-1 if they stayed behind after two periods.

NEXT

Kings: Saturday night in New Jersey.

Islanders: Saturday night in Tampa Bay to open a two-game trip.