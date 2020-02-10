Kings is still looking for goal scorers as the season continues to decline - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

With all the detailed analysis of Corsi, Fenwick, salary caps, buyout penalties, contract limits, and other esoteric hockey terms, a newcomer could probably identify two main problems for the kings: they don’t score many goals and the ones they score are generally not pretty.

A lack of natural finishers was particularly worrying as the Kings lost a lot of tight games this season. In the last two campaigns, they took 24th place in one-goal victories and finished 26th this season. Her 20 regular defeats this season of one or two goals are the highest in the NHL.

Goals without conceding a goal are common for defeats with two or three goals. The Kings 11 lost with two goals and admitted 12 zeros, which means that some of their losses with two goals were de facto games with one goal. The Kings often struggled with late deficits as they missed the goal in 26 games, the second most in the league behind Detroit. Comebacks were also extremely rare. The Kings’ two wins after a deficit in the first or second break are equated with the San Jose Sharks for the lowest total in the NHL.

So would a natural goalscorer – someone like Marian Gaborik, Ziggy Palffy, Bernie Nicholls or Marcel Dionne – help the kings come out on tight games on the right?

“Yes,” King’s coach Todd McLellan replied with a half suppressed laugh. “It’s an easy answer.”

The Kings players have emphasized that they were more competitive this year, even though they were on the way to a worse record than last season. To a certain extent, that is correct. They’re on pace for 35 one-goal games this year and 19 three-goal defeats compared to 31 one-goal games and 21 three-goal losses last season.

The Kings power game ranks 25th in the league. They scored 30th on goals scored and were excluded on Saturday from the New Jersey Devils, who scored more goals than any other team except for the often-humiliated Detroit Red Wings.

“A lot of vanilla from a lot of people, and obviously the lack of insult is coming back to bite us. We are desperately looking for help aggressively, ”McLellan told reporters after the loss to New Jersey. “A lot of players have played a lot of games here lately, and they have neither scored nor been random.”

The kings also parted with a few offensive threats, one in low-yield trading and another type of expulsion rarely seen in pro hockey.

Wing Dominik Kubalik aggressively dominated Switzerland’s top pro league when the Kings moved him to Chicago for a fifth-round draft pick last year. General manager Rob Blake said that discussions before and after his arrival gave him little confidence that Kubalik would sign with the kings. His 22 goals top all newcomers, six ahead of every other player in the first year.

Wing veteran Ilya Kovalchuk’s offensive was not consistent enough to hide other flaws in his game for the kings. Since the Kings canceled his contract in December, he has scored six goals and 12 points in 15 games for the Montreal Canadiens.

While the Kings have improved their defensive structure throughout the season and worked hard to get shots online – they rank third in the NHL when it comes to shots per game – the offense simply has not occurred. They will start Wednesday’s home game against Calgary with 137 goals in 57 games. Only the Red Wings with 118 have less.

The Kings is one of eight NHL teams without a scorer with 20 goals. Anze Kopitar’s 17-man team leadership leads him to the lowest overall victory for a team leader, even among these eight teams. The Columbus Blue Jackets leaders also have 17 goals, but there are three, and the team has played and won more one-goal games than anyone else. Dallas Roope Hintz also has 17, but the resolutely defensive-thinking stars like the Blue Jackets seem to be involved in the playoffs.

“You can’t just play in the league. You have to find a way to contribute and measure yourself,” McLellan told reporters. “It can’t always be copitarian.”

While the kings have a handful of players with shooting skills, they lack a real sniper or a player with unbreakable offensive ability.

“We won’t change that overnight. We know who we are and what we have. We hope that some of the young players we have designed will soon have more natural goalscorers,” said McLellan.

While Blake was circling his cars before the close on February 24 – where he said the kings should “buy assets” and “rebuild the squad” – he might be gifted squad positions for some for this season as well as for years to come Interested parties open up next.

Wing Martin Frk has more than 100 NHL games and three goals in four games with the Kings this year. For his daughter of the American Hockey League, the Ontario Reign, he scored 23 goals in 37 competitions. The Reign hosted AHL’s All Star Weekend this year. Slap Shot, the hardest ever for AHL and NHL.

“Martin Frk, we saw him up here, he can score goals and he does that in the American League,” said Blake.

He praised several other regency players, including Center Gabe Vilardi’s progress after a protracted recovery from a back injury. However, Blake implied that the most dangerous goal scorers were still Kings’ selections that played outside the organization’s immediate reach. He named three players, all selected in 2019 and currently playing either amateur hockey or playing professionally in Europe.

“I think if you go back with (Alex) Turcotte, (Arthur) Kaliyev, and the one who has had a lot of success with the World Juniors and has continued in the Swedish league is Sammy Fagemo,” said Blake. “There is a need for this finishing ability and we understand that.”

Kaliyev plays in the Ontario Hockey League, one of Canada’s best youth leagues, and has scored 50 goals last season. While he has to complete his game, his shot and in-goal acumen are the elite, making him a potential theft in the second round.

Fagemo was also a second round. At the Junior World Championships, he was the top scorer in terms of goals and points. He also asserted himself with nine goals and 18 points in 28 games in the top Swedish professional league.

Turcotte, number 5 overall, who won the Kings Abyss campaign last season, scored 17 points as a freshman at the University of Wisconsin in 21 games.

Blake also said that after this coming postseason, if the kings thanks to Kovalchuk’s cap hits of $ 6.25 million and a buyout penalty of nearly $ 4 million from former defender Dion Phaneuf, more than $ 10 million against that Cap, their cap situation should “rise” very clearly. ”

At the moment, the kings are trying to get younger, get draft picks, develop prospects while meeting their needs for players who are able to advance the game and end up on the offensive.

“We understand the need to buy assets. That is the focus on this team. We have been in this position for a few years and are at the bottom, ”said Blake. “We have to change this roster, there is no doubt about it.”