Kings hopeful Cal Petersen learns from American League all-star experience - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

ONTARIO – If you’re going to talk to a goalie before a star game, it’s best to do so in advance. He might not be in such a good state of mind afterwards.

Again, Cal Petersen should already be used to it.

Advertisement

Petersen, one of three hometown players to represent the Pacific Division in the AHL All-Star Game Monday night at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, is in his third season with the reign of Ontario , which means his third learning season behind Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell in the Organization of Kings.

It was a transitional season in this organization for the AHL team as well as for the NHL. Reign coach Mike Stothers implements the faster, more aggressive system that Todd McLellan introduced to the big club. And a new system and younger players in front of Petersen mean he faces a lot of pucks every night.

His 16-15-4 record and 3.45 goals-against-average in an AHL regular game is misleading because he has faced more shots than any other goalkeeper in the league – and is not close: 1234 in 36 games, or 34.3 per game. .

Goalkeeper number 3 in this category (944 shots in 27 games, 33.7 per game) is Anthony Stolarz of San Diego, a Ducks prospect who is essentially in the same boat: organization in transition, new coach, new system. He too was a Pacific Division all-star in Monday night’s 10 minute 10 minute mini-match cavalcade, which was ultimately won by the Atlantic Division, which was undefeated in the round robin and beat Central 3- 1 in the last six-minute game.

The skaters had fun. Defenseman Kale Clague scored one goal and five assists, Martin Frk of Ontario had two assists and Chris Wideman of San Diego scored a goal in an environment with less contact in the regular game than in the mascot match during the intermission.

(No, seriously. Two of the mascots argued in the middle of the ice. None of the real players even pretended to hit each other.)

The gardians? They had to take their pleasure where they could find it.

“I was joking that I should be used enough or at least have an advantage,” said Petersen. “The goalkeepers are sometimes a little exposed, or at the end of the day, but it’s a fun chance for us to make some sort of big desperation stops too.”

It’s pretty much the consensus that Petersen will be an NHL goaltender at some point, the only question being when. The Kings signed him in 2017 at the end of his junior year at Notre Dame, where he had played three seasons and was team captain in his junior year, averaging 2.22 in 40 matches for a team that had reached the semi-finals. of the NCAA Frozen Four.

He shared his time with Campbell as an AHL rookie in 2017-18, winning a trip to the star celebrations in Utica, N.Y., with a record of 23-14-2 and 2.54 goals against. Last season, his statistics in 11 games with the Kings (5-4-1, 2.61) were better than those in 38 games with Ontario (13-22-1, 4.02).

The path to the NHL is still blocked by veteran Quick, and Campbell, who preceded Petersen in Ontario. But that should indicate how well regarded Petersen is by his organization: the Kings signed him for a three-year contract extension last July. This is a two-way contract this year ($ 200,000 in the AHL, prorated portion of $ 700,000 for each time he enters the NHL), but turns into a one-way deal at 875 $ 000 next season and $ 1 million in 2021-2022. whether in the AHL or the NHL.

In the meantime, patience is not just a virtue. It is a necessity, starting with the challenges of this year.

“Being with a young team has a lot of ups and downs,” said Petersen, 25. “And I think we are starting to gain a little more level; our highs are not as high and our lows are not as low.… We are starting to have habits and things that we preached all year, I think, are beginning to settle.

“… we’re certainly trying to get more points and be more aggressive. And I think sometimes you run the risk of rushing the other way, and there are a few. The way we do our due diligence, it allows the teams to throw the puck, so it gives me a lot of chances to handle the pucks and be a sixth man there and play with it. So this has been fun. ”

There are frequent reminders of its possible purpose. The reign trains on the same ice cap of El Segundo as the Kings, usually first in the morning. Petersen said he would take a look at a Kings workout on occasion and could say hello to Quick or Campbell by the way, but if not, he would run his business.

“You know, there are only a few nets,” he said. “And sometimes you just have to wait for your turn. So the most important thing is that I try not to worry about what’s going on up there, and make sure I’m in the best possible position whenever the time is right to be ready to make that jump. ”

In the meantime, for what it’s worth, it’s twice AHL All-Star. This time, he put the pads of his usual locker in his usual locker room. He allowed six goals on 20 shots in 14:41, including one for former Ontario teammate Matt Moulson, but made good saves while dealing with frequent shorthanded attacks.

And just to show that he had captured the spirit of the matter, Petersen also had an assist.

Advertisement