We selected King Princess 2019 as our Rookie of the Year because of major outbreaks, such as the release of their outstanding album Cheap Queen. Now the top-class pop star is preparing to launch a luxury edition of her debut album.
The deluxe collection will be released on Friday, February 14th and features five (!) Previously unreleased tracks: “All Dressed in White”, “Forget About It”, “Best Friend”, “Back of a Cab” and “Ohio “. Before the official drop, King Princess finally shares “Ohio”, a coveted fan favorite that the 21-year-old artist has been performing live for 12 months.
Check out the official “Ohio” studio version of the music video below.
King Princess already has a full tour schedule for 2020, including appointments with Harry Styles and The Strokes. Grab your concert tickets here.
Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition graphics:
Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition tracklist:
01. Tough On Myself
02. useless sentences
03. Cheap queen
04. Not together
05. Do you want to see me cry?
06. Homegirl
07. Prophet
08. Isabel’s moment with Tobias Jesso Jr.
09. Don’t trust anyone
10. Watch my phone
11. You destroyed my heart
12. Hit your back
13. If you think it’s love
14. Rear of a cab
15. All dressed
16. Forget it
17. Best friend