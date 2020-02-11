Advertisement

We selected King Princess 2019 as our Rookie of the Year because of major outbreaks, such as the release of their outstanding album Cheap Queen. Now the top-class pop star is preparing to launch a luxury edition of her debut album.

The deluxe collection will be released on Friday, February 14th and features five (!) Previously unreleased tracks: “All Dressed in White”, “Forget About It”, “Best Friend”, “Back of a Cab” and “Ohio “. Before the official drop, King Princess finally shares “Ohio”, a coveted fan favorite that the 21-year-old artist has been performing live for 12 months.

Check out the official “Ohio” studio version of the music video below.

King Princess already has a full tour schedule for 2020, including appointments with Harry Styles and The Strokes. Grab your concert tickets here.

Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition graphics:

Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition tracklist:

01. Tough On Myself

02. useless sentences

03. Cheap queen

04. Not together

05. Do you want to see me cry?

06. Homegirl

07. Prophet

08. Isabel’s moment with Tobias Jesso Jr.

09. Don’t trust anyone

10. Watch my phone

11. You destroyed my heart

12. Hit your back

13. If you think it’s love

14. Rear of a cab

15. All dressed

16. Forget it

17. Best friend