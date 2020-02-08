King Corbin loves XFL's new kickoff rule

Advertisement

The XFL relaunch started this weekend and a new set of rules was introduced. Some people have complained about the new kickoff rule, but King Corbin is a fan.

The new kickoff rule in the XFL is: “The kickoffs will start from the 30 yard line. The blocking teams will line up on the 35 and 30 yard lines of the receiving team. Only the kicker and the returner are allowed to move until the ball is caught, or they have to wait three seconds after it hits the ground. Any ball that bounces out of bounds goes to the 45 yard line. You want to take fair catches and rewards. “

After his bosses’ great Super Bowl victory, King Corbin settled down to enjoy some XFL football. King Of The Ring’s 2019 winner said he loved the new rule because it makes the game different.

I like the way the XFL starts. It is different and remains in the game.

We have to see what the ratings look like. The XFL started with a sold out game, so they seem to be off to a good start.

