Kim Kardashian's photo of North's room has fans who ask so many questions

The Minimal Monastery by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is the new cover star from Architectural Digest. In the March 2020 issue, fans will have the opportunity to see a full listing of the sparsely decorated mansion that the Kardashian-West family calls home. While most of the house is decorated in white on white, Kim Kardahsian’s photos of North’s room show a complete departure from the rest of the house, and fans are beset.

On February 3, Kardashian shared some pictures of her house, which were presented in Architectural Digest on her social networks. It included a snapshot of North’s room, and it’s surprising, to say the least. The room is completely pink. Not really. The walls, the carpet, the mirror, the makeup brushes, the bed and even the butterfly-shaped headboard are pink. The fans were divided over whether or not they liked the theme of the room and asked some important questions.

“Are you sure that she loves pink or that you love pink?” wrote a fan on Twitter.

“Room designed by – Pepto Bismol,” tweeted another.

“Was a unicorn killed in the room?” wrote another on Instagram.

Some fans found North’s room unsettling because of his lack of personality and kept pushing Kardashian.

“Where’s the chair full of clothes to show someone is sleeping here?” tweeted another.

“It’s beautiful … but does anyone live in it?” said another fan on Instagram.

Convince yourself on the eighth slide from Kardashian’s gallery:

“No pictures on the wall? No books or crayons? No visual suggestion! I assume that they have a playroom where they can be children,” tweeted a fan.

Hopefully. As for the rest of the kids’ rooms, fans will have to wait and see which monotonous masterpiece Kardashian and West have invented if they decide to give fans another climax. I have a feeling that Kardashian will get through all of these questions about North’s room.

This would not be the first time that she photographs confused fans from home. Kardashian delighted many of her fans when she presented her wash basin without wash basin in Vogue’s 73 questions in April 2019.

She eventually came to explain it to fans in her Instagram stories.

So just sit back fam. Kardashian may answer your questions about North’s room soon enough.