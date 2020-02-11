Kim Kardashian's makeup artist will fix you for $ 400

Advertisement

Mario Dedivanovic would like to give you the know-how of the superstars – and that with an A-list ticket.

Kim Kardashian’s trusted makeup artist, 36, has teamed up with Neiman Marcus to deliver a luxury package that is considered one of his masterclasses as one of many companies’ annual “fantasy items” for the .0001%.

For $ 400,000, a lucky buyer can get two tickets to be considered one of Dedivanovic’s masterclasses, plus a private one-hour makeup session with the cute maestro – who, along with his nearly seven million, will then watch a video about the Results will be published on Instagram followers.

In addition to choosing goods that have been approved by Dedivanovic, the lucky recipient (and a visitor) can even take advantage of their flight, five-star lodge, car service and meals.

In addition, $ 15,000 will be donated to The Coronary Heart by Neiman Marcus Basis, who works with national and local charities to help the humanities in the communities where the company’s businesses are located.

However, for many who cannot afford this luxury know-how, it would prefer to learn from the probably best tickets for the upcoming makeup artist’s Michigan Master Class, which range from $ 250 to $ 750.