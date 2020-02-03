Kim Kardashian shines with metallic leather and Kanye West with a delay to the album

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are Rick Owens’ biggest followers.

The couple attended the Vogue Group Worldwide Gala Evening of Stars 2019 on Cipriani Wall Avenue in New York City on Thursday evening to present the style designer with the Famous Person Award in honor of his incredible work.

For the event, the Star of Truth, 39, wore a bespoke Owens look that consisted of a silver lamé high with a shoulder (the same fashion costs $ 500) and a figure-hugging silver-purple-metallic leather skirt with a zipper (the same fashion is for $ 575), Lucite mules, and stacks and stacks of designer rings.

Advertisement

West again opted for a simple double denim look, which consisted of a dark Levi denim jacket, slack jeans, a black T-shirt and his personal Yeezy basketball shoes.

It was an unusual outing for the 42-year-old rapper who, after saying he could kick out his album “Jesus Is King” on Friday as soon as he had to delay unloading again to finish three tracks – “Everything “What we want”, “Observe God” and “Water” – promising followers on Twitter, “We won’t sleep until this album comes out.”

In her speech about the designer, the founder of KKW Magnificence raved: “Rick and (his wife) Michelle have been an important source of inspiration for Kanye and me for a number of years, from clothing to furnishings.”

“This is what it means to dream to be an eternal three year old,” added her husband. “To be inspiring in every way, to woo in every way. Thank you for the current status, Rick. “

To learn more about Kanye West, listen to this episode of the podcast “We Hear” on the sixth website: