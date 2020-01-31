Kim Kardashian shares the precious image of Saint, Chicago and Psalm, which are stitched together in matching PJs

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian continues to spoil us with her kids’ sweetest snapshots! The mother of four showed on January 31 a black and white picture of their three youngest children – Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and 8 month old psalm, who smiled in the arms of his bulky brother!

Kim Kardashian shared a brand new picture of three of their 4 teenagers with matching striped pajamas on January 31st. saint4 Chicago West, 2 and 8 months old psalm, are all shown together on the black and white Instagram picture and bear the heading “Kinderliebe”. Kim and Kanye WestThe oldest child, North, 6, was out of date in the picture.

You can see the psalm smiling with its mouth open. He is pictured in the arms of a huge brother, Saint, who planted a candy kiss on the top of his head. In the meantime, Chicago is sitting on the matching of her brothers with two beautiful knots in her hair.

The 39-year-old founder of Skims, who is said to decorate her children in trendy clothes, even had the children’s names printed on her pajamas. The collared shirts on Chicago and Saint had a left pocket under their respective names. Psalm’s PJs didn’t because the near 1-year-old wore a romper model of his siblings’ sleepwear.

(Photo credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

Kardashian household friend and frequent conserving up visitor, Larsa Pippen commented on the brand new picture with three crimson heart emojis. E! Star and buddy of Kim, Olivia Pierson added: “The cutest and sweetest kids !!!!” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Additional followers took part in the cuteness overload, with their own sorting feedback. “They are growing so big,” wrote a fan. “I just want to crush them !!!!!” added one.

Just three days before Kim’s latest release, she shared a beautiful video with her Instagram stories of simply psalm laughing into the digital camera. He made funny faces when Kim could be heard in the background, wishing him a “good morning”. – “Say good morning!” She mentioned while holding him up.