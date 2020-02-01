Kim Kardashian reveals his strange order of MCDONALDS

Advertisement

The enormous bowl is closer than ever, so the big manufacturers take advantage of promoting everything they offer. One of them is McDonalds, who revealed what orders some celebrities as Kim Kardashian require.

The celebrity revealed her secret to take advantage of the well-known nuggets in the food chain, the salty and the sweets are usually not carried along, but it seems that she apparently has no disadvantage as honey is considered one of her spices.

WHATTTT? Chicken nuggets dipped in honey are the ONLY way to eat them! https://t.co/sJ0h8RQKFm

– Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 31, 2020

In an industrial clip, McDonalds reveals the order that Kim often asks about: hamburgers, potatoes, milkshakes, pineapple cakes and nuggets … with honey. WTF

The conviviality shows once again that it has very unusual tastes. Kim defended his taste, stating that there is no other way to eat nuggets. OK???

His McDonalds order sparked a debate on social networks, as some customers believe that trying an unusual mix is ​​eye-catching, while others undoubtedly disagree with honey when it comes to nuggets.

Do you have a bizarre taste like her? Let us know which one.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bO5mf8MQ7Y (/ embed)