Kim Kardashian visited Instagram on February 2 on the occasion of her niece Stormi’s 2nd birthday to show a candy photo of her two-year-old daughter Chicago hanging out with her cousin on her big day.

Kim Kardashian, 39, proudly confirmed by her daughter Chicago, 2 and Chis cousin stormi in an epic picture that helped celebrate Stormi’s second birthday. The Protecting Up with the Kardashians star gave her niece a call in the caption, proving that she is a crushed aunt who is proud of the birthday woman! In the picture, Chicago and Stormi sit side by side on a sofa and wear matching, curly braids. The cute duo also shares a blanket to show what appears to be bathing. “Happy birthday, my sweet child Stormi. We love you very much!!!! Thank you for being the most effective cousin for my children. “Kim captioned the unforgettable picture.

After Kim shared her post, the followers couldn’t help but rave about how cute the two dead are. “The cuteness in this picture !!! 😍😍 ”wrote one fan while many others asked,“ who is who? “. Stormi’s mother, Kylie Jenner, 22, expressed in addition to the endured but loving heart-heart emoji.

Earlier, when Kim released her latest picture in honor of Stormi’s birthday, she shared a special picture of Chicago and two of her different children. saint, 4 and eight months old psalm, The three siblings can be seen in matching striped pajamas while cuddling each other. Saint can also delightfully kiss his little brother’s head when he gives the digital camera a huge smile. Kim just called it “child love”.

We love to see the KarJenner children get up every time and hope that we can quickly see particularly beautiful pictures like the latest from Kim!