Kim Kardashian & Kanye West present their $ 60 million villa with a pool she's never used - watch it

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got together to show off a brand new video of what they love about their $ 60 million villa in Los Angeles, and Kim admitted she hadn’t tried her epic pool under any circumstances.

Kim Kardashian, 39 and Kanye WestThe 42-year-old could have an extremely spectacular residence with a variety of facilities, but it doesn’t mean that all of them will be used! The couple sat down to report on a video of their new property in Architectural Digest, and therefore mentioned the fine print of their $ 60 million mansion in Los Angeles, California, along with the wonderful pool they had created Kim admitted under no circumstances to use. The astonishing revelation was made when the duo asked each other questions about the location of playing cards within the clip. “When was the last time you used the pool?” Kanye asked his attractive spouse. “I didn’t really use our pool,” she replied with a smile. Kanye couldn’t imagine Kim’s answer and said, “What ?!”

The large pool was built as part of renovation work that they had done at their residence. The price was previously estimated at $ 20,000. The renovators really did excavate two swimming pools that already existed on the property to make room for who they now have and are valued at a whopping $ 50,000. In addition, the Lovebirds discussed that they don’t have a hot tub. However, they are happy with their pool as it warms up like a single person and the steps in the pool make it easy for their children to sit safely. “It bothered you a lot, but the teenagers like to swim in a hot tub,” Kim Kanye said after revealing that they hadn’t implemented the hot tub concept when designers announced that they should put it on one facet. “So you said,” No, the entire pool will probably be a hot tub. Just let it heat up “like the entire pool on a regular basis.”

Kim and Kanye not only talked about opening the pool, but also about the inspiration for his trendy residence, which is mostly white. “north was the inspiration for the design of our house, ”said Kanye, referring to the oldest of four children because the six-year-old had interrupted the video. He also talked about how child-friendly the panorama is. “The kids, there were all these stairs in the yard, and we would have liked the kids to have the opportunity to experience their skateboards all around, in as many places as I could,” he said, while he also admitted that North likes to do gymnastics and cycling, dance competitions, play the piano, play the violin.

“In the long run, we don’t take it too seriously,” Kim said of the design of her mansion. “We won’t be fanatics.”

Watch the full video of Kim and Kanye talking about where they live in the video above.