Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Why their couple didn't always agree

Kim Kardashian’s profession is likely to be featured in a specific gift on the True Hollywood Story. An excerpt was revealed and the star explains how Kanye West’s entourage contradicted their relationship.

At the beginning of their relationship, apparently not many people would have guessed the way for the couple formed by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The two Lovebirds entrusted this topic to the collection of True Hollywood Story documentaries, one episode of which is dedicated to the starlet 38 years.

The episode in question, an excerpt was unveiled on Tuesday, October 8, will hint at the profession of fact TV star, from its inception to the true realm that created it. It was an opportunity for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to discuss their relationship. The mother found that many people proposed to her husband to mate with her. The basic principle? She made television.

Everyone said to her: “Maybe you are not with her, she is a TV star of the latest news. She will destroy your profession. However, he only replied:” No matter how I like him, I don’t care. “

A love as proof

While Kardashian’s life has been filmed for more than a decade, viewers have seen many milestones in her relationship with Kanye West. A relationship that started with a simple friendship that was removed from the cameras in 2002. The star remembers:

We met in 2002. He asked everyone who I was and they told him I had a friend. We were very related, we never stopped returning to the opposite life. Then he invited me to his parade for Fashian Week in Paris.

A story that Kanye West did not contradict, on the contrary. He took the opportunity to make a really amazing statement to the mother of his 4 children.

Every time I was around her I noticed that magnetic pressure was pulling me towards her. She was pure, blissful, loving, brave and robust.

The two lovebirds have effectively tried to only take care of their hearts. Love has triumphed and as we speak, you are one of the most influential couples in Hollywood. Together, they weigh a whole bundle of thousands and thousands of dollars.