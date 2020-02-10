Kim Kardashian and Kanye West show PDA at Vanity Fair's Oscar After Party in 2020

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent part of their week in New York and London. They are back in Los Angeles just in time for Oscar Night, the liveliest evening of the award season. The couple took part in Vanity Fair’s Oscar after the party and dressed to make a statement. West wore a leather suit, while Kardashian wore an asymmetrical, cream-colored Alexander McQueen dress. The two showed a generous amount of PDA in front of photographers on the carpet. They kissed! You were holding hands! Incidentally, this is the first time that Kardashian and West have attended the Vanity Fair Oscar together after the party.

Ian West – PA ImagesGetty Images

Gregg DeGuireGetty Images

Advertisement

Earlier this week Kardashian spoke to ELLE.com about her SKIMS line and her hopes of eventually bringing the line to men. West was in the same room with her when she gave interviews as the supportive husband he is. They were photographed kissing, a rare public sight.

“I know everyone talked about men,” she said about the future of SKIMS. “We have nothing in the works yet, but I have so many requests that I will definitely be dealing with it a lot more. We are really enjoying shapewear, something that I will announce soon for Valentine’s Day. Still, at the core of it, we always remain loyal and really comfortable (shapewear). I have planned our year halfway through 2021 great fabrics that I will continue to come up with in this area. “

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).