Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bring four security forces to the fashion gala
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West came to the Fashion Group Worldwide Gala with four security guards.

The well-known couple was ready to give an award to LA-based designer Rick Owens – with West declaring that “LA fashion” is now praise, while “it used to be a dissident”.

Kardashian later heard him say to a visitor from West, “I don’t know what he’s going to say, so I didn’t have to speak for long.” I used to be silence. Kanye loves Rick and believes in supporting American fashion, so he spoke from the center. “

With: Donna Karan, Vera Wang and Brandon Maxwell.

