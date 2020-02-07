Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: at the start of the SKIMS range!

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian traveled to New York with Kanye West for his range of skims. The 2 stars shared a good looking second of attachment!

Kim Kardashian has launched her new range from the Skims model and may be very proud of the result. She was able to rely on Kanye West’s presence when she launched her range in New York.

A NEW COLLECTION OF UNDERWEAR

Kim Kardashian has recently become an icon in style and splendor. The starlet takes care of many manufacturers and shows itself as an impressive businesswoman. Of course, she created a model for perfumes and cosmetics. Then she decided to show herself with a lingerie model. In addition, Kanye West’s spouse has been trying to launch a brand new range for several days.

Kim Kardashian has been selling his new skims range for a few days. North’s mother unveiled new underwear and made it for all sizes. She also made her way to New York to present her range. Her husband had no hesitation in accompanying them, and they had been more complicit in entering the cameras than ever before.

KIM KARDASHIAN VERY CLOSE TO THE HUSBAND IN NEW YORK

Kim Kardashian has efficiently positioned her new range at the Nordstrom dealer in New York. So she was very happy with the opportunity to see skims in a retail store and wanted to find her range for herself. On Wednesday February 5th, Star Kanye West handed over the retailer’s doors and they had been very accomplices. They also exchanged a kiss in the entrance area of ​​the cameras and the star seemed to be very satisfied. This kiss seems to indicate that there is no stiffness between the two celebrities and that everything is fine for their relationship.

In any case, Kim Kardashian seems to have had a huge success with skims. When his range came on the market, there were quite a few individuals before the Nordstrom in New York. Nevertheless, the starlet greeted customers very effectively and they were treated like kings. And for good reason there were snacks and customers can even present a style. Finally, there were many salespeople who advised individuals.