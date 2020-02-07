Killer Kross left a big impression before signing on WWE

Advertisement

WWE signed a contract with Killer Kross after the deal had come off in recent weeks. Many people who have worked with Killer Kross in the past have sent good wishes for this good news. There is a reason for that.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter found that Killer Kross was very popular in the MLW locker room. He was only brought in for two games, but he won both. It was also reported that Kross didn’t have the best things to say about impact wrestling.

Killer Kross was very popular and told negative stories about working at Impact. It was interesting that he didn’t lose either of his two games, although it was his only date since he agreed to start with WWE and then sign

Advertisement

We’ll see how long it takes for Killer Kross to appear on NXT television. The fact that his girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux is also in NXT and hasn’t made his official debut could be a sign that the company wants to debut them together.