Kiernan Shipka unveils Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Riverdale Timeline Truth

Advertisement

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 was released on Netflix on Friday and one of the many reasons to get excited about your binge is that this season contains the most overt references to Riverdale to date. We have known for a while that both shows, made by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, take place in the same universe, and that Sabrina Greendale’s hometown borders on Riverdale.

In episode three of the new season, Sabrina from Kiernan Shipka crosses physically for the first time to Riverdale, en route to the neighboring town to visit a maple tree at the Blossom Maple Farms. Yes, the same one owned by the demented family of Cheryl Blossom. This all too short visit to Riverdale was part of Sabrina’s race against Caliban (Sam Corlett) to win the Unholy Regalia, so she didn’t have much time to linger. It is a bummer because I would like to see how a Sabrina / Cheryl hangout would unfold. But here’s the real question: if Sabrina had gone to Thornhill for a visit, would Cheryl still be alive?

Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and Caliban (Sam Corlett) face each other.

Advertisement

Diyah Pera / Netflix

Both Riverdale and CAOS have a timeless quality, but the last show is very difficult to determine in a specific era. The comics on which it is based take place in the 1960s, but a fixed period has never been set in the show. Do Riverdale and CAOS even take place in the same timeline? During a conversation with Shipka about the Vancouver show of the show last week, she finally offered a definitive answer to this mystery.

“It’s timeless, man,” Shipka joked when it was first asked. Sure, but what about the two shows in relation to each other? “Yes, I think they exist at the same time. That’s for sure.” So there you have it. Shipka was less absolute about whether a full crossover is in the cards, but promises “she will definitely be closer to Riverdale this year.”

What else to expect from part 3 – and part 4, which is currently being filmed and will be released later this year – Shipka noted that “the show is largely about Sabrina who wants to break the patriarchy, and I am happy to say that we keep doing this … I think my favorite part of the show is that it manages to be an escape from reality, while also commenting on society and the times we are in. You feel completely removed of what’s happening in the world, and yet the show feels so topical at the same time. ”

Emma Dibdin

Contributor

Emma Dibdin writes about television, films and podcasts, including opinion essays, news articles, episodes of interviews and in-depth interviews with creatives.

Advertisement