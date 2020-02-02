Advertisement

True Thompson is formally the cutest! Proud mother Khloe shared a toddler’s candy that heated up a storm in her play kitchen.

Oh! True Thompson, 1, is a mini cook! Proud mother Khloe Kardashian shared a cute video of the teenager boiling a storm in her fake kitchen. The 35-year-old visited her Instagram stories on January 31 to submit a cute clip of her daughter pretending to cook on a stove with tiny pots and pans! Khloe’s mini-I had potholders on her arms and looked like a princess in a beautiful baby pink costume. She paired the outfit with delicate pink combat boots and rocked a cute Afro kid who flaunted her beautiful sheer curls while playing fake in her giant cube!

Following the Make Believe series and the oven, True placed one of her dolls in a cute wicker high chair. The company Tiny Harlow, who manufactured the high chair, again published a screenshot of Khloe’s video with the headline: “When #truethompson has a @ tinyharlow high chair in her dream baby! So special.” The model also left a touch on her picture and marked Khloes half sister Kylie Jenner, 22, begs her to buy some doll furniture for her little buddy. “@Kyliejenner you want to set up our dolls for stormi too,” wrote the model.

The good American founder is such a damn mother! She loves to publish pictures and films of her daughter who enjoy new toys, and just as well with her cousins ​​from KarJenner! The 20-month-old recently had an appointment to play with her older cousin Penelope Disick, 7, the place Khloe shared a sequence of pictures of the cute little ladies – in addition to a video – the place Penelope tried to show the mother / daughter and the cart wheels Kris Jenner, 64. “P says we’re all in the works – she’s patiently instructing us,” Khloe signed her submit, who first issued a daughter in a black “Calabasas” long-sleeved shirt and matching leggings that Penelope was apparently able to reach. Then she stood on the kitchen counter and turned with an excited expression on her face. Then Penelope was sitting behind True in the third picture, having lunch on a low desk with white bowls and black mugs.

Advertisement

Khloe is such an unimaginable mother and we cannot imagine how quickly True gets up before our eyes! We will be excited to see what adventures the mother-daughter duo will take in 2020!