Kevin Hart interrupted a meeting in front of the Super Bowl and asked his followers to live a good life in his touching tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Kevin Hart, 40, mourns deeply Kobe Bryant, who tragically misplaced his life at the age of 41 on Sunday, January 26, together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, “I just want to entertain everyone in a constructive, wonderful place,” the comic began, picking up the microphone at Fanatics’ pre-Super Bowl meeting on Saturday, February 1 at that time , damn it all. If you love Kobe Bryant, this can be a day when you can unfold his positive attitude in the air. It is love. Let’s play with each other on the best stage, ”continued Kevin, surrounded by fans wearing Kobe’s # 8 and # 24 Lakers jerseys.

“We have misplaced a legend, but we want to make sure that this legend lives on forever, and that starts with remembering one factor and that equality,” Kevin told attendees at the Loews Miami Seashore Resort meeting. “Let’s feast. Let’s love. This room is an example of this. Keep this instance HIGH. You hear me? Live, love and snort.” He completed the moving tribute and expressed his love for the basketball star. “Kobe relaxation calm, we love you. Go on in the evening, that’s all. “Kevin stood on one level in the group entrance area, holding up a number 24 jersey.

Kobe’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal, 47, also took the stage to pay tribute. In addition, hosts meet Michael RubinShaq asked the crow to put two and four fingers for Kobe’s signature set. In addition, a Stay Sand sculpture was on display throughout the event, showing the finished model with every Kobe jersey and soccer ball entitled “Gianna” The chain smoker and Publish Malone – all rocking Kobe jerseys as a tribute – together with a medley of migos, Various friends present included Dwyane Wade. Roller brown, and Alicia Keys“Husband Swizz Beatzwho saved the broadcast of the group with a lively DJ set.

Kevin’s speech is delivered just a day after the Los Angeles Lakers’ great tribute to their former star at Staples Middle. usher. Wiz Khalifa and Boyz II men All of them appeared at the venue, usually referred to as “the house that Kobe built,” for on-the-go performances that coincided with an eight-minute performance of Kobe’s amazing accomplishments. Lebron James additionally took the microphone to handle “Laker Nation” straight. “We have a good time tonight with the child who came here at 18, retired at 38 and most likely has become the perfect father we’ve seen in the past three years,” he said, visibly distraught , “In the sentences from Kobe,” Mamba Out “, but in the sentences from us,” Not Forgotten “. Linger, brother.”