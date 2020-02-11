KEVIN FEIGE from MARVEL comes to SXSW to talk about parks and stories

Advertisement

Kevin Feige, President / Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Studios, is coming to South by Southwest (SXSW) this year to talk about Disney Parks and Experiental Storytelling. Bob Chapek, chairman of Fig and Parks, will lead a one-hour session entitled “Technology + storytelling = magic (storytelling)”.

“Today’s technological revolution is changing the game when it comes to experimental storytelling, and Disney is always one step ahead by using emerging technologies to revolutionize the guest experience,” said the panel’s statement from SXSW. “In this conversation, Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, will be accompanied by Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel and Disney Imagineers, to give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at some of the incredible innovations bring Disney stories to life in travel destinations around the world. “

The meeting of Feige and Chapek is scheduled for March 13th from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. will be announced at an SXSW location.

This week’s SXSW will take place in Austin, Texas, March 13-22.