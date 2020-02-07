Kesha's SMS claim that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry is defamatory

Advertisement

The legal dispute between Kesha Rose Sebert and Lukasz “Dr. Luke “Gottwald has been in business for five years and shows no signs of slowing down.

In the latest development, a New York state judge ruled that an allegation Kesha made in an SMS exchange with Lady Gaga was defamatory. The claim that Kesha had texted Lady Gaga, saying that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry came to court last year. Dr. Luke denied the claim, as did Perry, in an affidavit. But Kesha’s lawyers at the time argued that their refusal was not evidence that the rape had not occurred.

The judge decided that Dr. Luke bears the burden of proof that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Kesha has published a false statement about this text. “[Dr. Luke] provided evidence that [he] did not rape Katy Perry,” the verdict said. “Perry has clearly stated that Gottwald did not do this. In response, Kesha has not raised a triable question. There is no evidence that Gottwald raped Katy Perry or that Katy Perry, whose sworn certificate has not been refuted, cannot be believed. Kesha cannot defeat the summary judgment by sheer speculation. “

This is only part of the larger defamation lawsuit that Dr. Luke’s lawyers have raised against Kesha. Claims that are asserted based on legal disputes are generally not subject to defamation claims. However, the case depends on whether Kesha, like Dr. Luke’s lawyers say the lawsuit against Dr. and put the plaintiff under pressure. The decision is up to a jury.

“As a rule, statements made during or in connection with a legal dispute expected in good faith are privileged and cannot lead to a defamation liability,” the ruling says. “There are, however, fiercely controversial factual issues at the heart of the case, whether Kesha’s complaint in California was made in good faith, as Kesha claims, or whether it was a shame to defame the plaintiffs and under Plaintiffs claim to put pressure. “

“Kesha and Gottwald have very different accounts of what happened on the night in question,” continues the judge. “This court cannot, to the best of its knowledge and without verifying credibility, decide who to believe and whether Kesha would have initiated the California action, which she would not have done if she had been released from her contracts in good faith or as a shame, Defame Gottwald and gain business leverage. “

The decision also ordered Kesha to pay $ 373,671.88 in interest on the $ 1.3 million in royalties Kesha paid to Dr. Luke’s company owes KMI.

The full decision can be read here.