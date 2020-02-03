Advertisement

Kery James is highlighted by his film Banlieusards and lives in a second youth. With more than 20,000 people, he won his title again.

Kery James has been knocking since he was very young. Due to his film Banlieusards, however, he appears larger than ever in the highlight. And benefit from this success to spark the scenes of France.

Since he was a child, Kery James knocked. He claims greater than that about poignant texts. An expanded profession in which the rapper has achieved some success. His titles Letter to the Republic or Racailles remain classics of French rap. By firing Banlieusard, however, he finally achieved the success he deserved.

As a result, Kery James is not just a rapper. As a playwright, he put his writing skills to the service of a play. However, his enthusiasm for the cinema has taken over. As Director of Commuters, he added an arrow to a quiver, even though it was well filled. Raises the veil over the truth of the suburbs, his film rejoices. Successful so that he could fill the AccorHotels area.

KERY JAMES REPRESTS BANLIEUSARD AT ACCORHOTELS ARENA!

Kery James set fire to the AccorHotels Area. For an occasional live performance, at least 20,000 spectators flocked to the Paris live performance corridor. The rapper invited Youssoupha and Orelsan to the stage. A hell gift for the lucky Kery James.

He not only wanted to take his heart single, but also received a message. On these peace and protest occasions, he insisted that solidarity should remain paramount. A message of peace at a time with local weather that will not go unnoticed for long. He wanted to share this special second for himself on social networks. Regardless of an extended profession, he learned something special during this live performance.

A message that feels good when you hear it.

J’ai chanté #Banlieusards plus de cent fois sur scène

