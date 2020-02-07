Advertisement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :

The Kerala government has withdrawn the “state disaster” warning issued in the wake of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) on Friday, as no new positive cases of infection have been identified in the past few days, despite the fact that over 3,000 people are still being observed. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said that of the 3,014 guards, 2,953 were in quarantine and 61 in hospitals for minor symptoms of the virus.

“We received the result of the repeat test of the positive patient in Alappuzha, which was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for re-testing. It was negative.

In view of all of these circumstances, the government has decided to withdraw the “state disaster warning”. But that doesn’t mean that we reduce our vigilance. The (28-day) quarantine period continues.

Advertisement

Those from the affected areas still have to report to health officials, “Shailaja told reporters. The state had classified the novel coronavirus epidemic on February 3 as a” state disaster “. A third student tested positive for the infection India is everything So far, three positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Thrissur, Alappuzuha and Kasaragod districts, which are keralitic students, including two medical professionals, from a university in Wuhan, the epicenter of the nCoV.

Shailaja said on Friday that the department had previously identified those who had come in close contact with the three and that all of their samples had been tested negative.

“Of the 72 Wuhan returnees, including the three positive cases, 67 were negative and two are still pending,” the minister said.

The test results of the Keralites who are in camps in Delhi were also negative, she added.

subjects