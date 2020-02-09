Kenyans are waiting for the body of Moi, the longest-serving ruler in the country

Advertisement

NAIROBI, Kenya – On Sunday, February 9, the Kenyans lined up in long lines to take a look at the body of the country’s longest-serving leader, Daniel Arap Moi, who is in the state before a state funeral.

Moi, whose 24-year rule made Kenya a one-party state where critical voices were crushed, died on February 4 at the age of 95.

His body will be visible to the public in Nairobi for three days until a commemoration with full civil and military honors takes place on Tuesday, February 11.

The body of the late president, who towered over Kenya between 1978 and 2002, was led by the military guard through the streets of the capital to the parliament building, pulled on a cannon cart and wrapped in the national flag.

Foreign dignitaries, soldiers, and citizens paused, bowed, and saluted as they passed Moi’s body in a dark suit on a velvet-green plinth.

Many of those arriving on Sunday had come to pay respect to one of their revered rulers, while others believed in disbelief that the man they had feared for a long time had disappeared.

Magdalene Njoki, a shop assistant, traveled with her two children from Thia, about 50 kilometers from Nairobi, to thank the President, who had provided free milk at school as part of a Moi-era policy.

“He was a good leader,” she said.

But Moi leaves a mixed legacy. During his tenure, corruption became endemic and tribal divisions became stoked and bloody, but many also remember a time of relative peace in Kenya when conflict struck East Africa.

Justin Otello, who also lined up to see Moi’s body, said “even mentioning his name” could create fear.

“I can’t believe Moi’s body is there. The man who terrorized this country is now sleeping there motionless,” he said.

Nixon Indèche, a retired official, said she would “see his body closed”.

“He has detained many people without trial and destroyed our economy, but all of that is now in the past because he publicly asked for forgiveness,” he said.

In neighboring Ethiopia, at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, there was a brief moment of silence for leaders and dignitaries on Sunday before an annual two-day conference began.

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi said Africa “lost one of its famous sons”.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who led Moi’s tribute on Saturday for the first three days of his existence, remembered “a father of our nation, an advocate of pan-Africanism.”

In recent years, observers have criticized Moi’s apparent rehabilitation as the older former president received frequent visits from Kenyatta, his opposition competitor Raila Odinga, and other politicians to receive his pre-election blessings.

Kenyatta revived “Moi Day” in honor of the former president in 2017 after being scrapped in 2010.

Officials said around 23,000 people saw the body on Saturday, although a final number is not expected for a few days. The longer broadcast times on Sunday could attract a larger audience.

His body will be buried in his home region Kabarak, 220 kilometers northwest of Nairobi, on Wednesday. – Rappler.com